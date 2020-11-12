Notae scores 30 in Red-White Game full of new faces

— Arkansas must replace 84.7% of its scoring from last season.

If Thursday’s Red-White Game was any indication, the Razorbacks have plenty of options to fill the void.

JD Notae headlined the many newcomers who stood out in the scrimmage. A transfer from Jacksonville who sat out last season, Notae scored a combined 30 points, including 24 while playing in the second half for the Red team, which won 103-67.

Notae started for the White team, but turned it on after a halftime jersey change. He hit 8 of 12 field goal attempts in the second half, including 7 of 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Notae’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining capped the scoring and gave him the scoring lead for the Red team. Indiana transfer Justin Smith scored 22 points and freshman Moses Moody added 21 playing exclusively for the Red team.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said before the scrimmage he would interchange players on the teams to get looks at different personnel groupings. Notae, Vance Jackson, Desi Sills and Jaylin Williams spent time playing for both teams.

Led by Notae, the Red team made 39 of 68 (57.4%) of its field goal attempts, including 16 of 34 from 3-point range.

Smith made 9 of 11 overall and all three of his 3-point attempts. Moody made 7 of 14, including 2 of 6 from distance.

Jalen Tate, a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky, showed his versatility with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Red team.

Sills, the Razorbacks' leading returner, scored 11 points for the Red team and 13 for the White team. Sills rotated between the teams.

Playing exclusively for the White, freshman guard Khalen Robinson led that team with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting.

The White team made 54.5% of its attempts, including 7 of 20 from distance, but committed 19 turnovers that the Red team converted into 24 points.

The Red team led 41-31 at halftime, then ran away with the game in the second half when it made 71% (22 of 31) of its shots, including 12 of 17 from 3-point range.

Notae, who missed practice time during the offseason because of an injury to his non-shooting wrist, didn’t score his first point for the Red until a step-back 3-pointer with four minutes to play in the third quarter.

He got into rhythm about midway through the fourth quarter with 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions that extended his team’s lead from 26 to 34 points. The Red team outscored the White 33-14 in the fourth quarter.

Quarters lasted eight minutes.

The Red-White game will be the team’s only public showing before its scheduled season opener against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25.