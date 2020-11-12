Pittman secluding out back

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman plans to watch the Razorbacks' game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m. with Lucy, and not his wife and close companion Jamie.

Lucy the Bulldog has been a frequent visitor for Pittman in his guest house, which he has been relegated to most of this week after testing positive for covid-19.

While Jaime Pittman, who has tested negative for the virus this week, occupies the main house, Pittman will spend that normally precious team time on Friday night and Saturday cooped up out back.

"You know, I'd be lying to you if I said I'm not somewhat depressed," Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "That's why you get into coaching, to go see your kids play, see their faces, see them play. I was looking forward to visiting with Coach Mullen. I've never talked to him.

"I enjoy those times before the game, and obviously I wanted to see in person the Florida team that we're playing. We're all competitors and I wanted to go be a part of the competition. I certainly am during the week, but Friday and Saturday with the team is priceless."

Pittman said he still has the lone positive test from the program this week.

"The great thing is nobody else in our building has [tested positive] over the last two tests," Pittman said. "We've gotten that confirmed test from [Tuesday] as well."

Pittman said he felt a little soreness in his back after the Razorbacks' 24-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday night, and the pain was a little more prominent Sunday.

"I just felt like that was from standing up," Pittman said. "I'm not the picture of health, you know. So I thought my back was just hurting from the game ... and then I was told Monday I had tested positive."

Pittman was asked how his wife is doing.

"Oh, she's great," he said. "You know, obviously I wanted her to get tested and she tested negative. So she's doing just fine. She's staying in the main house, and I'm staying out in the outback."

Pittman received well wishes from SEC staff members and several writers on the teleconference and through social media posts, and he acknowledged what Florida Coach Dan Mullen has said.

"I do appreciate Coach Mullen saying that he is praying for me and my family, and I appreciate that very, very much," Pittman said.

Odom's turn

Florida Coach Dan Mullen knows what to expect from the Barry Odom-led Razorbacks on Saturday. He had a 1-1 record against Odom's Missouri teams in 2018 and 2019 during his first two years with the Gators.

Mullen thinks Odom will reinforce the principles first-year Coach Sam Pittman has been instilling in the program.

"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for Barry," Mullen said. "I think he's a great coach, did a good job as head coach as well. They know with the program, that you can start to see the identity that Sam's trying to form within that team and the attitude of the team and what the identity of the program wants to be and their toughness and how they're playing hard. So I think Barry is just going to continue that message."

Coaching moves

Sam Pittman said he has asked the UA compliance department to allow defensive quality control assistant Michael Scherer to serve as a game-day coach Saturday, which is allowable since Pittman will not be at the game.

Scherer, a former linebacker at Missouri for Barry Odom, has been sitting next to Odom in the press box this season. He'll continue in that role, serving as Odom's eyes in the sky, while Odom serves in the role of interim head coach.

"Barry will come down on the sideline and coach from that point," Pittman said. "You know he has to."

Weather warning

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin reposted early Wednesday a tweet from the University of Florida weather account that warned Gainesville, Fla., and nearby Ocala were both under a tropical storm warning today, with the chance of "heavy rain and damaging wind gusts" as Tropical Storm Eta is expected to make landfall.

Wrote Stricklin, "According to latest models, potential impact of tropical conditions in Gainesville and on UF campus expected Thursday. Based on current forecast we anticipate no change for Saturday's game against Arkansas. Stay safe Gators."

Trask task

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was named the national quarterback of the week Wednesday by the Davey O'Brien Award.

Trask completed 30 of 43 passes for a career-high 474 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Gators' 44-28 win over No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. He became the first quarterback in SEC history to complete four or more touchdown passes in five consecutive games.

Trask and the No. 6 Gators (4-1) host Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.