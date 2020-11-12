Pope offers prayers for victims of abuse Donors told famine looms for Yemenis

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2001 file photo, U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop of Washington, D.C., shakes hands with Pope John Paul II during the General Audience with the newly appointed cardinals in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. McCarrick was one of the three Americans on a record list of 44 new cardinals who were elevated in a ceremony at the Vatican on Feb. 21, 2001. (AP Photo/Massimo Sambucetti, File)

Donors told famine

looms for Yemenis

The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS -- The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program sounded an alarm Wednesday that war-torn Yemen faces "looming famine" and urged nations to provide hundreds of millions of dollars immediately, saying it will mean "the difference between life and death of millions of Yemenis."

David Beasley told the U.N. Security Council that, according to the latest U.N. internal analysis, "famine is truly a real and dangerous possibility and the warning lights are flashing, and they're not flashing yellow, they're flashing red -- as red can be."

"We're on a countdown right now to a catastrophe in Yemen," he said. "If we choose to look away, there's no doubt in my mind Yemen will be plunged into a devastating famine within a few short months."

Yemen's conflict started with Houthi Shiite rebels, backed by Iran, capturing Sanaa, the capital, in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. The next year, a Saudi-led coalition supporting the government intervened to battle the rebels and curb Iran's influence in what has turned into a stalemated regional proxy war. Since then, more than 100,000 people -- fighters and civilians -- have been killed.

Beasley said 9 million of the 13 million people the World Food Program is assisting -- mainly in northern areas controlled by Houthi rebels -- have already had their food aid cut from every month to every other month, and the agency is running out of money.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the council the $3.4 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal for 2020 for Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has received only $1.5 billion, about 45%. By comparison, he said, last year at this time the U.N. had received twice as much -- almost $3 billion.

Besides appealing for urgent new funds, Lowcock implored donors to turn more than $200 million in pledges into cash.

On Sept. 15, Lowcock for the first time singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait for giving nothing to the 2020 appeal. Days later, Kuwait announced a $20 million donation and Saudi Arabia publicly committed to providing $204 million to U.N. aid agencies, part of its $500 million pledged in June.

