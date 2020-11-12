Sections
Rogers man's car to compete in international Hot Wheels competition

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:50 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Courtesy photo -- Robert Wayne Ehardt’s 1954 Chevy “Bomb’s Away” will be considered after winning a regional competition at a Hot Wheels Legends virtual tour stop in October, according to a news release.

A Rogers man's car could become the inspiration for a new Hot Wheels toy.

The concluding competition of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday from Jay Leno's garage in Burbank, Calif.

The winning vehicle will be selected by a panel of judges and made into a Hot Wheels toy to be sold around the world next year.

Robert Wayne Ehardt's 1954 Chevy "Bomb's Away" is in the running after he won a regional competition at a Hot Wheels Legends online tour stop in October, according to a news release.

"That car helped me get through a really rough time in my life," Ehardt, a Rogers resident, said.

"As his wife was recovering from surgery, he would work on the car outside just below her window where she could call him if she needed him," according to the release.

Ehardt said he spent 300 hours on the car's paint job.

Jay Leno, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Snoop Dogg and 007 stunt driver Ben Collins will be among the celebrities featured on the show set to be streamed on YouTube, the release states.

