The World in Brief

Migrants' boat collapse kills 6 people

BARCELONA, Spain -- Six people died after a Europe-bound rubber boat carrying 116 migrants and asylum-seekers fell apart in the central Mediterranean Sea, a Spanish humanitarian group said Wednesday.

The Open Arms rescue ship had been searching for the boat in distress for hours before finally locating it Wednesday morning in international waters north of Libya. The non-governmental organization had just finished distributing life vests and masks to the passengers to begin transferring them to safety when the flimsy boat split in two, throwing them into cold waters.

Rescuers pulled out 111 people alive, including two infants, and recovered five bodies. But one of the two infants, a 6-month-old girl, died after being taken on board the rescue ship, Open Arms tweeted in its official account.

Open Arms spokesman Laura Lanuza said the organization has asked Italian and Maltese maritime authorities for the immediate evacuation of six people in serious condition, including two babies and their mothers and a pregnant woman. Lanuza said the organization had already rescued 88 migrants the night before and was headed to a third distress call.

Saudi blast disrupts WWI's end event

An explosion at a Saudi cemetery where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I wounded three people Wednesday, according to official statements.

The attack in the city of Jiddah follows on the heels of a stabbing last month that slightly wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the same city. It's not clear what motivated the stabbing or Wednesday's blast, but France has been the target of three attacks in recent weeks that authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists.

"Such attacks on innocent people are shameful and entirely without justification," said a joint statement issued by the embassies of France, the U.K., Greece, Italy and the U.S., whose officials were in attendance.

One U.K. national suffered minor injuries, according to the British government, while Greece's Foreign Ministry said a Greek policeman serving in the country's Consulate in Jiddah was wounded. The policeman, who was accompanying a consulate employee attending the ceremony, was hospitalized, but his life was not in danger, according to the ministry.

A Saudi security officer was also slightly wounded, Saudi state media quoted a local official as saying. He added that an investigation was underway.

16 men arrested in child sex abuse ring

CANBERRA, Australia -- A tip from U.S. authorities has exposed a child sex abuse ring in Australia with links to the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand, police said Wednesday.

A child care worker and a children's soccer coach were among 16 men arrested in the Australian states of New South Wates, Queensland and Western Australia in recent months on 828 charges of sexually abusing children, producing and distributing child abuse material, and bestiality, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said.

Investigators identified 46 victims in Australia ages 16 months to 15 years.

"No child should be subjected to abuse and violence from the people they trust, whether that is a family member, a child care worker or a soccer coach," Gough said. "Sadly and heartbreakingly, this has been the case for the victims" abused in Australia.

Police referred 18 "matters" to the United States, where three men have been arrested on multiple offenses related to child abuse material, Gough said.

Another 128 matters were referred to authorities in Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand for investigation. Police have not elaborated on those allegations.

Tweet on Pakistani leader stirs apology

ISLAMABAD -- The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday apologized for retweeting an anti-government statement from an opposition leader who suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan would fall from power in the wake of President Donald Trump's election defeat.

"We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon," the Tuesday tweet by opposition lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal said, without naming Khan directly. The comment was retweeted Tuesday on the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad's account.

In its tweet Wednesday, the embassy said its Twitter account had been accessed without authorization.

"The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post," it said. It provided no additional details.

In response to the U.S. Embassy retweet, Pakistan's minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari, took to Twitter, saying: "US Embassy still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder & intervening brazenly in our internal politics." In another tweet, she said the "US Embassy must observe norms of diplomacy."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports