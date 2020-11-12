Socially distanced commemoration held for veterans at Hillcrest Towers in Fayetteville

James Minyard salutes during a flag presentation Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 during the Fayetteville Housing Authority√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s outdoor Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn at Hillcrest Towers. Minyard served in the Army at Fort Riley Kansas. Mayor Lioneld Jordan, State Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, and Timothy Birch Farley, spoke at the event. Visit nwaonline.com/201111Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Veterans Day is a day of celebration and commemoration, not mourning, and Old Glory flies for everyone in the nation, residents at the city's downtown public housing complex heard Wednesday.

Timothy "Birch" Farley, a decorated 22-year Army combat veteran and inductee of the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame, addressed the crowd. He gave a history of the American flag and delved into the meaning behind the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Fayetteville Housing Authority hosted a ceremony on the lawn at Hillcrest Towers, near School Avenue and Center Street. About 50 Hillcrest residents and authority staff, several of whom are veterans, sat widely apart or stood wearing masks because of the covid-19 pandemic. Others watched from balconies.

The day belongs those who served and the way of life their service makes possible, Farley told the audience.

"It's the one day each year that the whole country, truthfully, really acknowledges and recognizes you and I," he said.

Farley was joined by Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville; Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville; Mayor Lioneld Jordan; City Council member Mark Kinion; and Angela Belford, housing authority executive director .

"I'm going to try not to cry, you guys," Belford said. "My brother served for 21 years in the Army, so I can't not cry thinking about the sacrifice of our veterans."

Veterans in the crowd stood up to be recognized for their service in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.

James Minyard, 58, lives at Hillcrest and served in the Army from 1980 to 1987 as a warrant officer providing medical supplies. He traveled to different bases while stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. Minyard said he was fortunate to serve during a peaceful time. He said the day makes him think of his fellow service members who lost their lives or made sacrifices in times of war.

"These people fought for our freedom. These people gave everything for us to survive, to keep America what it is. I honor them more than I honor myself," he said. "I served, and I may not have served like they did, but everybody should be respected no matter how they served."

Terry Andrews, 63, served in the Coast Guard from 1975 to 1979. He was stationed in Depoe Bay, Ore.; Charleston, S.C.; and Miami Beach, Fla.; responding to SOS calls from the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Andrews described the excitement he felt being on the open sea. He remembered the whales swimming under the boats. He joined the Coast Guard after he saw an advertisement in a scuba-diving magazine.

"I was like 'Oh man, that looks pretty neat,'" he said.

The country he served gave back to him, Andrews said. A lifelong Fayetteville resident who lives at Hillcrest, he used the GI Bill to get his nursing degree at the University of Arkansas. The result was a 20-year career as a registered nurse, Andrews said.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville refrained from holding a ceremony because of the pandemic, a spokeswoman said.

Other events Wednesday included a celebration at Reynolds Razorback Stadium hosted by the Armed Forces Alumni Society and the Associated Student Government at the University of Arkansas as well as a Bentonville Rotary event at the organization's Field of Honor.

In Bentonville, at least 200 people came to the dedication of a weeklong display of American flags flying in an 18-acre field. The field and a nearby house were was once home to a veteran who enlisted at age 18 after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The Rotary Club of Bentonville is the first organization in Arkansas to participate in the nationwide Field of Honor display, said Lucas Pointer, project chairman. Families and friends of veterans and first responders paid $40 apiece for a flag on a pole, each pole bearing a tag with the veteran or first-responder's name and unit upon it. The display is up through Saturday.

The field with the flag display is at Southeast 14th Street at its intersection with Southeast C Street. The field lies where Garland "G.W." Lawson lived, and its use for the display was donated by a descendant of his, Bentonville businessman Randy Lawson.

U.S. Air Force veteran Czarina Sanchez attended the ceremony and said she was thankful for the organizers and to those who paid for flags for such a visible display of their appreciation.

Mike Fall of Bentonville said he bought four flags, two for his father and two for his father-in-law, both veterans.

Seth Cobb hangs a flag Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 during the Fayetteville Housing Authority√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s outdoor Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn at Hillcrest Towers. Cobb is the president of Razorback Student Veterans at the University of Arkansas. Mayor Lioneld Jordan, State Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, and Timothy Birch Farley, spoke at the event. Visit nwaonline.com/201111Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

University of Arkansas students Sara Gardner (left) and M. Megan Moro fold a new flag before a presentation ceremony Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 at the Fayetteville Housing Authority√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s outdoor Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn at Hillcrest Towers. Mayor Lioneld Jordan, State Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, and Timothy Birch Farley, spoke at the event. Visit nwaonline.com/201111Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

Timothy Birch Farley, outreach specialist for the Fayetteville Vet Center, speaks Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 during the Fayetteville Housing Authority√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s outdoor Veterans Day ceremony on the lawn at Hillcrest Towers. Mayor Lioneld Jordan, and State Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, also spoke at the event. Visit nwaonline.com/201111Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)