BASKETBALL

UALR's Monyyong earns preseason honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward Ruot Monyyong was honored Wednesday as the Sun Belt Conference's preseason player of the year.

Monyyong and Markquis Nowell were named first-team all-conference selections, while Ben Coupet Jr. was named to the third team. Arkansas State University guard Marquis Eaton earned a second-team nod, and guard Caleb Fields was a third-team selection.

Monyyong led the Sun Belt Conference last season in rebounds per game (9.8) and defensive rebounds per game (7.6), which also ranked 15th nationally. Nowell led the conference in free-throw percentage (87.9%) and three-pointers per game (2.8), while ranking in the top five in four other offensive categories. Coupet started all 31 games for the Trojans last season, ranking third on the team in both points per game (11.2) and rebounds per game (4.7).

Eaton, a third-team all-conference selection last year, averaged 16 points per game in conference play to rank fifth in the league. Fields was the Red Wolves' second-leading scorer last season, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 38% from the floor.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services