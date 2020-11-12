State's virus cases up by 1,809

Natasha Cleveland, a health worker with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus, conducts a coronavirus test Thursday on Bobby Morell during a drive-thru clinic on the campus in Fayetteville. The testing was free and available to anyone age 16 and older. Bilingual translators were on-site for Marshallese and Spanish-speaking people. Case totals were down on the campus Thursday, officials said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 1,809 — the third-highest one day increase since the start of the pandemic, according to the state's online dashboard of coronavirus information.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 18, to 2,144.

After dipping Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by four, to 805.

That was still below the record high of 810 patients who were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

The patients on Thursday included 116 who were on ventilators, a number that hadn't changed from a day earlier.

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,285 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 524 were "probable" cases, which included those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 128,006.

That comprised 115,228 confirmed cases and 12,778 probable ones.

At record levels since Nov. 5, the number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by 800, to 14,491, as almost 1,000 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Thursday's increase came a day after the state's case tallies grew by a record 1,962.

The previous record for a one-day increase was the 1,870 cases that were added on Friday.

Over a rolling-seven day period, the average number of cases added to the state’s tally each day set a record for the eighth straight day as it rose by 38, to 1,521.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.