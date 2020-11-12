ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Tenor trio, art debuts on calendar

The Texas Tenors — (from left) John Hagen, JC Fisher and Marcus Collins —perform two concerts Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors — John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher — will perform their "Holiday & Hits" show, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students and children, with discounts for senior citizens, UCA alumni and UCA "community." Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

Mural takes flight

"Mantra," a mural depicting moths and butterflies by French artist Youri Cansell on the east wall of the Ottenheimer Market Hall in Little Rock's River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave., will be officially unveiled during the Second Friday Art Night, 5-8 p.m. Friday. The mural is one of 12 statewide public artworks commissioned through ARkanvas, a partnership between OZ Art, a Northwest Arkansas-based art support group; Justkids, a platform specializing in public art; and The Unexpected, which takes free and accessible art, education and programs to Arkansas and Fort Smith. A Hot Springs mural by Camille Walala, at the Northwoods Pumphouse Trailhead, is also being unveiled this weekend. The other works are gradually making their appearances in Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, Fort Smith (Chaffee Crossing), Conway, Pine Bluff and Stuttgart. Visit Arkanvas.com.

French artist Youri Cansell starts his mural, depicting moths and butterflies, last month on the east wall of the River Market’s Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The completed mural will be officially unveiled during Second Friday Art Night, 5-8 p.m. Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Briedenthal)

'Memory in 20/20'

"Memory in 20/20," recent acrylic paintings by Fayetteville artist Daniel Coston, go on display Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Patrons can see the paintings in person and greet the artist, by reservation, at an after-hours event, 6-8 p.m. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

"Flooded Field" by Daniel Coston is part of the Memory in 20/20 exhibition at Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

El Dorado films

The El Dorado Film Festival will screen 30 films from 10 countries Friday-Saturday at the Murphy Arts District's Griffin Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado.

The schedule, available at eldofilmfest2020.sched.com, includes several full-length feature films, including two narrative features: "Small Town Wisconsin" at 8 p.m. Friday and "Taking the Fall" at 8 p.m. Saturday, plus documentary features "Mamakrom," 5 p.m. Friday, and "17 Seconds," noon Friday.

Festival director Alexander Jeffery's feature debut, "Molto Bella," filmed in Italy with "deep south Arkansas roots," according to a news release, will be on the screen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A question-and-answer session with the filmmaker will follow.

Covid-19 precautions and restrictions will be in effect. Weekend passes, which include access to all films, are $30. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

Also in the Music Hall, comedian Ron White's Dec. 17 El Dorado show has moved to Nov. 11, 2021. All previously bought tickets will be honored on the new date; ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled date can apply for a refund by March 31. Email Danielh@eldofest.com with your order number.

"Molto Bella" is among the full-length films screening Friday-Saturday at the El Dorado Film Festival. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Heart for the Arts'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will livestream its "Heart for the Arts: ASC Telethon 2020," featuring area musicians, dancers and center volunteers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday via the website, asc701.org, and social media outlets (including the Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701). The lineup is expected to include saxophonist Damen Tolbert, dancers from Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory, The Boys (Matt Soto, Ben Trevino and Taylor Oates) and a performance by White Hall Elementary School teachers. Soto will be the emcee. Viewers can call into a live phone bank to make donations and there will be links to make donations online.

The center's ARTworks! Virtual Art Auction will kick off during the telethon and continue through Nov. 22. Bidding will take place entirely online; bidders can view the artwork online or at the center's new ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Pine Bluff; hours are to be announced. Visit asc701.org/heart-for-the-arts-telethon.

No Martins

Saturday's Boomtown Opry show in El Dorado featuring the Martins has been canceled due to covid-19 concerns. Ticket holders can get refunds from their point of purchase — itickets.com or at Shelly's Shoes, Etc. Call (870) 665-9315 or email boomtownopry@outlook.com.

Joneboro 'Dreamgirls'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts will stage the musical "Dreamgirls" (music by Henry Krieger, book and lyrics by Tom Eyen), 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18 and $16, $15 and $13 for senior citizens, children 12 and younger, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Opera alumni

Soprano Tara Stafford Spyres and baritone Jonathan Patton will sing opera arias, art songs and popular tunes Sunday for an Opera in the Ozarks Alumni recital in Eureka Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Soprano Tara Stafford Spyres and baritone Jonathan Patton will perform opera arias, art songs and popular tunes with pianist Louis Menendez at 2 p.m. Sunday for an Opera in the Ozarks Alumni recital at Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road, Eureka Springs. Safety and distancing measures will be in place; masks are required. Tickets are $20 and include access to livestream coverage via a web link that remains active for 14 days after the concert date. Visit opera.org. For more information, call (479) 253-8595.

Virtual 'Monsters'

Arkansas State University Theatre will stage "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" by Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, virtually via Zoom. The play contains adult themes and language that could be upsetting to younger viewers. Tickets are $7-$10 with a family purchase option for $15. Visit AState.edu/marketplace ("Virtual theatre tickets" store) or tinyurl.com/yyaxuope.

'Meet the Orchestra'

The Jonesboro-based Delta Symphony Orchestra is releasing "Meet the Orchestra," a series of 14 videos, 10-15 minutes long, about the instruments of the orchestra, in which orchestra musicians provide details about the construction of the instrument, production of sound, and the role of each instrument in the orchestra. The videos involve a virtual interaction with drama students from Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts. Visit tinyurl.com/y2rqgbdp.