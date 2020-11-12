UA students to view Hogs' 'Covid Cup'

FAYETTEVILLE -- Normally the University of Arkansas would play two exhibition basketball games to get ready for this season.

But nothing has been normal about 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With exhibition games being canceled, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman is having more intrasquad scrimmages.

"Not having exhibitions, it's tough," Musselman said. "So we're going to do a Covid Cup. Basically have mini games certain days of the week and chart it."

Arkansas had a full-scale scrimmage last week that included SEC officials.

The Razorbacks will have another Covid Cup matchup at 7 tonight in Walton Arena when they play their annual Red-White game. Only students will be allowed to attend, but it is being streamed live on SEC Network-Plus.

"I'm pretty sure we're all excited about it seeing that we've been working super hard getting ready for the season," Arkansas freshman forward Jaylin Williams said. "Everybody's ready to showcase what we've got."

Musselman said players will switch back and forth between teams tonight so he can see how various combinations work together.

"Obviously, we want to do it to try to promote the program," Musselman said. "We want to do it for the student body.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpYM9iL6QtQ]

"But it's a part of the evaluation process. I'm sure the players probably have a much different [attitude] toward this than I do. I mean, to me it's just another practice that I'll be more of a spectator than at a normal practice. Then go back and be able to evaluate it on film.

"When you talk about practicing four or five times a week and all the practices that have led up to this and then the practices after this, I don't think you can just take this thing and run with whatever happens [tonight]."

Musselman said having a gamelike atmosphere will be a plus.

"I think it's really good for our guys to be able to play in Bud Walton, for us to play under the lights, for us to be able to play in front of however many people come," he said. "It's going to be the first time for a lot of guys to see what our shoot-arounds are like on game day. We actually call them game-day practices, we don't call them shoot-arounds.

"So they'll be able to go through our game-day practice. We'll have a team meal as we do during the regular season and then that will flow into their couple of hours before they have to report back.

"Some guys might go home, some guys might take a nap in the locker room."

Musselman said he thought about his son, Matthew -- a sophomore at the University of San Diego -- when he decided to make the Red-White game an event for the students whose lives on campus have been altered drastically because of coronavirus precautions.

"We as a program felt like it was a good way to do at least something for the students," Musselman said. "We just kind of felt like, 'Hey, let's open the doors up so that any basketball fans that are a part of our student body, let them get a glimpse of the team.'

"Obviously, we're sensitive to season-ticket holders who want to get in, but I think with this crazy time that we're in, if we're going to only have a thousand people in for a Red-White game, let the students in because those are our players who they're going to school with."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtXFI0R1OYM]

Williams said he wants to show the students what he's been working on in practice.

"Play hard, rebound the ball, show that I can shoot the ball," Williams said. "I'm not sure what the rotation's going to be, we're all working for spots, we're all playing hard. So I just want to show what I can do."

Musselman said that in last week's scrimmage, junior guard JD Notae -- who redshirted last season after transferring from Jacksonville (Fla.) University -- led the Razorbacks with 20 points. He said freshman guard Moses Moody hit 5 of 6 three-pointers and scored 18 points.

"But on the flip side, both those guys have to defend better than they did that day," Musselman said. "They also gave up the most points. So defensively we've got to get better."