Veterans Day unusually somber

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Celebrations marking Veterans Day gave way to somber virtual gatherings Wednesday, with many of the nation's veterans homes barring visitors to protect their residents from the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of former members of the U.S. military.

Cemeteries decorated with American flags were silent as well, as many of the traditional ceremonies were canceled. With infections raging again nationwide, several veterans homes are fighting new outbreaks.

In New York City, a quiet parade of military vehicles, with no spectators, rolled through Manhattan to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue.

President Donald Trump took part in an observance at Arlington National Cemetery, and former Vice President Joe Biden placed a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia to mark the day.

More than 4,200 veterans have died from covid-19 at hospitals and homes run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly 85,000 have been infected, according to the department.

That death toll does not include an untold number who have died in private or state-run veterans facilities, including the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Massachusetts, which had nearly 80 deaths earlier this year. Two former administrators were charged with criminal offenses after an investigation found that "utterly baffling" decisions caused the disease to run rampant there.

American veterans are especially vulnerable to covid-19 because of their age and underlying health conditions, some of which can be traced to exposure to the Vietnam-era defoliant Agent Orange and smoke from burning oilfields in the Persian Gulf.

All told, the coronavirus has taken almost a quarter-million lives in the U.S., or about four times the number of American military deaths in Vietnam.

The Holyoke Soldiers' Home has barred all visitors for two weeks after a staff member tested positive in late October. It honored the veterans throughout the day with gifts, treats, music and a virtual ceremony.

Officials also remembered those who died at the home in western Massachusetts. "Those veterans that we lost will not be forgotten, and we'll be sure to use their memory that a tragedy like that won't happen again," said state Rep. Aaron Vega.

In Idaho, 33 residents of the state veterans home in Boise have tested positive, including nine Tuesday, said home administrator Rick Holloway. Six have died, and four are hospitalized.

On Veterans Day, the home is normally full of family members, community groups and officials who gather to thank the former members of the military for their service. This year, the halls were empty, and the home planned to serve residents a special prime rib dinner in their rooms.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little pleaded with residents to wear masks and socially distance in honor of those who served in the armed forces. "They have endured loss of friends, loss of limbs, and loss of mental and emotional security to protect us. Now our veterans need us," he said in a statement.

At the annual Veterans Day gathering at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, many participants wore masks and kept their distance from others.

"Veterans Day looks a lot different this year than it has in the past," said Andy Patterson, commander of the Disabled American Veterans of New Hampshire.

Ninety-eight veterans have died from covid-19 in Missouri's seven veterans homes since Sept. 1, and Gov. Mike Parson ordered an independent review after several deaths in October.

In Oklahoma, more than 300 cases of coronavirus have been reported at six of the state's seven veterans homes and 72 residents have died from covid-19. Officials believe the two worst outbreaks were caused by an employee who was infected but had no symptoms.

In Europe, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in World War I was one of the loneliest ever.

Under the Menin Gate in western Belgium's Ypres, at the heart of the blood-drenched Flanders Fields, usually thousands gather to pay tribute. On Wednesday, only half a dozen were allowed at the monument carved with the names of more than 54,000 fallen British and Commonwealth soldiers who have no known graves.

Somber remembrances were held from London to Paris and at many places along the former Western Front.

In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to wartime Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau at a statue in his honor, then laid a wreath of red, white and blue flowers representing the tricolor French flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and reignited the flame.

The public was kept away from the ceremony, and the military presence was sharply reduced.

In London, Armistice Day marked the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. Wearing masks, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, led the U.K. in observing a two-minute silence.

