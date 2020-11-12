Washington County reports two detainees test positive for covid-19 virus

FAYETTEVILLE -- Another two inmates at the Washington County Detention Center tested positive for the covid-19 virus Tuesday, bringing the total to 57, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The jail has been dealing with a number of positive cases of the virus in the last month.

The Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page between Oct. 12 and Oct. 27, Karas Correctional Health, the medical services provide at the jail, tested 755 detainees and employees. Nine employees and 40 inmates tested positive.

The Sheriff's Office also reported a detainee began showing symptoms Nov. 5 and, when tested, returned a positive result for the virus. Other detainees housed in the same cell block were tested, and 18 more had positive results.

The Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday the two new positive cases, putting the total at 57 inmates with covid. The total population of the jail Wednesday was 509.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriffs Office, said none of the inmates who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized. Cantrell said Wednesday six employees were absent after tested positive and 12 were absent for other covid-related reasons.

The Benton County Sheriffs Office reported Monday 256 detainees in the Benton County Jail tested positive for the covid-19 virus in the most recent round of testing. Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said 611 detainees were tested for the virus last week. Jenkins said 92 employees were tested and four were positive.