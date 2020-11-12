Sections
Troopers: Arkansas woman, 74, dies after stepping in vehicle’s path

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:58 a.m.
A 74-year-old Green Forest woman was fatally struck after she stepped in front of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Arkansas 103, just south of the Arkansas 21 intersection in Oak Grove, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 2003 Toyota headed south hit Linda R. Bloomquist as she crossed into its path, the report states.

Troopers said Bloomquist died as a result of her injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 551 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.

