Benton, Bentonville West out

Benton was forced to forfeit its spot in the Class 6A playoffs Thursday afternoon because of covid-19.

The Panthers had a positive test in the program, and including that player, 33 players are quarantined, according to a news release from Benton’s football program.

Benton Coach Brad Harris said in the statement that on Monday, 16 players had to be quarantined because of contact tracing. Then, on Thursday, a player tested positive, resulting in 17 more players being quarantined. The group of 33 includes the entire offensive line group.

Marion, which was to be Benton’s first-round opponent today, will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Van Buren-Jonesboro.

Earlier Thursday, Bentonville West and Johnson County Westside also forfeited their spots in the playoffs because of the coronavirus.

Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said in a statement posted on Twitter that 14 students and coaches have tested positive this week and multiple people in the program have been quarantined.

With Bentonville West’s forfeit, Little Rock Catholic will move on to the Class 7A second round and face either North Little Rock or Fort Smith Southside.

East Poinsett County, Johnson County Westside’s first-round opponent, will move on to the Class 2A second round and face the winner of Murfreesboro and Quitman.

Earlier this week, Earle forfeited its game against Fordyce in the Class 2A first round because of its covid-19 situation.