Bentonville high schools going virtual for two weeks

BENTONVILLE -- Both of the School District's high schools will go to all virtual instruction for two weeks starting Monday.

Superintendent Debbie Jones, in a letter to parents and guardians, said the switch is because of an increase in covid-19 cases and quarantines in grades 9-12.

High school students will return to school Nov. 30.

"We ask that you use great caution at this time and reduce community interaction to ensure we can safely resume onsite learning after the holiday," Jones wrote. "We hope students will stay home as a precaution, and if your child is experiencing COVID symptoms it is imperative you keep your child home. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and, ultimately, our community."

The move affects only Bentonville High School and West High School. No other schools in the district are switching to virtual at this time.

The announcement comes one day after it was announced West High School's football team was forfeiting its playoff game scheduled for tonight because of the coronavirus. West Coach Bryan Pratt said in a statement that 14 students and coaches tested positive this week and multiple people in the program have been quarantined.