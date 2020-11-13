Budget deficit an October record

FILE - This Aug. 24, 2020 file photo shows Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin at the White House in Washington. The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reported Thursday, Nov. 12 that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of a year ago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is starting its 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenue declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.

The deficit was $134.5 billion deficit in October 2019. Last month's deficit smashed the October record of $176 billion set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, breaking the record for an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion set in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year's deficit will remain above the $1 trillion level, coming in at $1.8 trillion, the second-largest on record but an improvement over the $3.1 trillion set in 2020.

For October, federal spending totaled $521.8 billion, up 37.3% from a year ago and a record for the month. Big increases were seen as various government agencies worked to blunt the economic downturn from the pandemic.

At the same time, revenue fell by 3.2% to $237.7 billion, in part reflecting a drop in collections for Social Security taxes related to President Donald Trump's executive order deferring payment of the taxes in an effort to give the economy a boost after Congress failed to approve another round of stimulus spending.

The government's budget year runs from October through September.

Congress has been deadlocked on passage of another virus relief bill since this summer with Democrats pushing for more money than Republicans are willing to spend. The projected election of Joe Biden as president has so far not unblocked the impasse with Democrats calling for the GOP to resume negotiations on a $2.4 trillion bill that was passed by the House in May.

The October budget deficit, while a record for the month, was far below the all-time monthly record of $864.1 billion set in June as the spending on the $3 trillion in coronavirus support measures passed by Congress ramped up.

In a September report, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that annual deficits will remain above $1 trillion through 2030.

Accumulating deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totaled nearly $27.2 trillion as of Monday. That figure includes more than $6 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.