Built Goblin tough: Keylon provides physical presence as Harrison’s quarterback

HARRISON -- Cole Keylon considers himself to be "a quarterback in a linebacker's body" these days.

That statement explains what the Harrison senior has done on numerous occasions this season. Whether it's a designed play or when pass protection breaks down, Keylon takes off and gains as much yardage as he can, then he's quick to drop a shoulder and becomes the punisher to an opposing player instead of the player who receives the punishment.

Keylon, however, admits he would rather show what he can do with his left arm instead of his feet.

"It's just what I've loved to do for as long as I can remember," Keylon said. "I always wanted to throw the ball. That's all I ever wanted to do, and getting the chance to play quarterback this year is a great thing for me.

"I like throwing the football. There's no better feeling than throwing the ball and watching our receiver run for a touchdown or catch the ball in the end zone and celebrate. There's nothing better than that."

He has done that quite well this season, too, while leading Harrison to a 9-1 record and a third straight 5A-West Conference championship. He has completed 107 of 167 passes for 2,258 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Keylon (6-foot, 194 pounds) threw for a season-high 378 yards and three touchdowns last week as the Goblins closed out the regular season with a 49-28 victory at Pea Ridge and extended their win conference win streak to 22 games. He hit Noah Moix with a 67-yard touchdown pass on the game's first offensive play, then he later threw a 95-yard touchdown pass to Moix and a 94-yard touchdown pass to Lane Johnson.

"We knew what we had coming this year," Harrison coach Joel Wells said. "What he has done this year hasn't surprised me at all. I knew what kind of football player he was and how hard he worked in the offseason to get his body bigger and stronger.

"He's been, I think, the best quarterback in Arkansas right now."

Keylon will admit he wasn't a physical player when he started his high school career, and that's because he was a free safety as a sophomore. Everything started to change last year when he was moved to linebacker on defense -- where his father, Chris, is Harrison's defensive coordinator -- and saw some time at quarterback behind starter Ben Johnson.

That season made Keylon realize he needed to get bigger and tougher or he would pay the price.

"Being able to play at linebacker and get a year of that under my belt really brought a new level of physicality to my game," Keylon said. "You have to take on 300-pound dudes in the offensive line all game, and it taught me you have to play with the big boys."

Keylon added 20 pounds to his body during the offseason as his father provided him with a meal plan that consisted of consuming 4,500 calories per day and lifted weights every day. He gained about one pound each week, and he was able to increase his bench press by 50 pounds in one month and his squat went up 110 pounds in a matter of months.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept the land and restricted team workouts throughout the spring, Keylon said he and a few teammates made it a point to get in some football workouts. They would meet three times a week in an open field, where Keylon would throw as the others would run their routes.

"Cole worked extremely hard during the offseason," Wells said. "Honestly, he's made his body a lot bigger and stronger. He did things last year that was very good for us but this year, with some experience, he's done a great job of relishing every play and protecting the football every play.

"He understands that every play means something, and he's been a great leader for us."

Keylon didn't completely abandon the defensive side this fall, although his play there has diminished as the season progressed. He saw time at linebacker had at least two tackles in each of Harrison's first four games against nonconference foes, and he recorded a quarterback sack in the Goblins' first two games against Magnolia and Mountain Home.

"We really needed him there in that game against Magnolia," Chris Keylon said. "And Cole could play there if we needed him again."

While Cole Keylon has piled on yardage through the air, he's done plenty of work on the ground. He finished the regular season is Harrison's leading rusher with 917 yards and 14 touchdowns on 144 carries, and he's ran for more than 100 yards in four games, including a season-high 188 yards and a score in the season opener against Magnolia.

His best work, however, was in a key 5A-West game at home against Vilonia. With the Goblins utilizing a five-receiver set on several occasions, Keylon finished with 362 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing, and he also ran 163 yards and two scores in Harrison's 48-16 romp.

"We had a great game plan that they just couldn't stop," he said. "We put our best guys against their best guys, and our guys just beat them. We had a great O-line game that brought huge holes for the running game, and we couldn't be stopped that night. You have to choose one of them: either the run or the pass. You can't stop both.

"All I remember about that game was having a lot of fun. Every single drive just seemed like backyard football -- playing with the guys we grew up with, throwing the ball around and having a lot of fun."

Keylon's running game has slowed down some in recent games, and for good reason. During Harrison's double-overtime victory over Morrilton on Oct. 23, he took off on a running play when his knee buckled and went down.

He tried to return to the game, but eventually had to go to the sideline and turn things over to Logan Plumlee. Keylon, however, returned to action for the Goblins' last two games against Clarksville and Pea Ridge.

"I hyperextended my knee," Keylon said. "We got an MRI done, and it was just a strained ACL. I just got very lucky.

"I was just trying to make a plant and cut. My body went forward, but my knee just stayed. I hit the ground and told myself I just blew my knee out and was done. But the pain went away, and I tried to back into the game. That didn't work. After a few plays, I got destroyed, then I threw a pick."

Now Keylon and his Harrison teammates turn their attention to postseason play. The Goblins must wait to see who is their next opponent as they will host the winner of tonight's game between Beebe and Camden Fairview.

As far as his football future, Keylon said he received three offers from out-of-state college, but all of those came before the season started. Other coaches have also inquired about him lately.

"Recruiting, it's all right," he said. "Being a little undersized for the quarterback position is rough. You just have to go out every week and show what you can really do with the size you've got."