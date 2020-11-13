Colts take control of AFC South race

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South.

The Colts (6-3) will host the rematch in Indianapolis on Nov. 29 after helping Coach Frank Reich improve to 4-1 against Titans Coach Mike Vrabel. Indianapolis is 14-5 at Nissan Stadium.

"We get a huge special teams touchdown and then offensively, shoot, we were rolling pretty good all day," Rivers said. "We were very balanced, kind of got in a rhythm with the no-huddle. This was a huge road division win."

Indianapolis came in with the NFL's best defense in terms of fewest yards allowed. The Colts smothered a Tennessee offense that had been averaging 384.6 yards a game, 10th-best in the NFL, and ranked seventh averaging 29 points a game. E.J. Speed also blocked a punt that T.J. Carrie returned 6 yards for a TD late in the third quarter.

The Colts outgained Tennessee 430-294, though Derrick Henry ran for 103 yards.

The Titans (6-3) lost for the third time in four games as they head into the toughest stretch of their season with Indianapolis the first of four consecutive opponents currently with winning records.

Tennessee led 17-13 at halftime. Indianapolis took advantage of the Titans' special teams woes to score twice in the third quarter for a 27-17 lead.

The Titans went with a third different punter in three games, promoting Trevor Daniel after signing him to the practice squad last weekend. Daniel's first punt went 17 yards, and Hines, celebrating his 24th birthday, scored four plays later on a 2-yard TD run. The Titans gave Daniel no help on his second, with Speed easily breaking through for the block.

Stephen Gostkowski then missed a 44-yard field goal wide right early in the fourth.

"We're going to have to evaluate everything that we do," Vrabel said.

The Colts padded their lead to 34-17 with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett capping the next drive with a 2-yard TD run with 9:21 left.

"We finished the way we needed to finish," Reich said.

Indianapolis' final margin would've been larger, but the Colts settled for a 43-yard field goal at the end of the first half and the Titans forced a turnover on downs on Indianapolis' opening drive of the third quarter.

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, left, dives past Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) for an 8-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes as offensive guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) hangs onto a pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) juggles the ball before dropping it as he is defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)