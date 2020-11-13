Consumer price index unchanged

A Target employee hands a bag to a customer at a curbside pickup location outside a store in Jackson, Miss., last week. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months and an indication that the price spike seen this summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases increase. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON -- A measure of prices paid by U.S. consumers was unchanged in October, missing forecasts that called for a modest gain and indicating scant inflation as the pandemic drags on.

The flat reading in the consumer price index for last month followed a gain of 0.2% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no change in October, another indication that inflation remains modest, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The report showed components were mixed as higher airfares and new-car prices helped offset declines in costs of gasoline, medical care, motor-vehicle insurance and clothing. Food inflation picked up by the most since June as grocery costs stabilized and consumers continued to dine out.

Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up a moderate 1.2% while core inflation is up 1.6%. Both readings are well below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for annual price gains.

Economists believe the consumer price index for October shows that inflation was well contained and would allow the central bank to keep interest rates low for a considerable period.

"Consumer prices accelerated after the economy reopened. However, the trend is subdued and overall price pressures remain contained," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Kathy Bosjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said the "benign inflation readings support our call that the Fed will not lift-off" its current ultra-low rates until the middle of 2024.

At its meeting last week, the Fed left its key policy rate at a record low of zero to 0.25% and repeated its new policy guidance that it will keep rates low to allow inflation to rise above its 2% target for a time in order to drive unemployment lower.

The new consumer price report showed that used car prices, which had been surging, retreated slightly in October, dropping 0.1% after a 6.7% jump in September that had been the largest one-month gain in 51 years.

Even with the drop in October, used-car prices are 11.5% higher than a year ago. New-car prices were up 0.4% in October and 1.5% higher than a year ago.

Energy prices edged up 0.1% in October as a result of the biggest increase in electricity costs since May 2014. Gasoline prices fell by 0.5%. That puts pump prices 18% below where they were a year ago.

Food costs edged up 0.2% in October and are 3.9% higher than a year ago. Prices of dairy and related products fell 0.9% in October, the biggest drop since January 2015. Four of the six major grocery store groups saw price gains in October with meat, poultry, fish and eggs all increasing.

Medical care services prices fell 0.3%, the most since 1971.

Shelter costs, which account for about a third of the index, rose 0.1% for a third month. The index of lodging away from home decreased 3.2%.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on a range of goods and services costs, including food prices and airfares. Inflation has been persistently running below the Fed's 2% goal, measured by the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index. That price gauge tends to be a little bit weaker than the consumer price index on average.

A separate Labor Department report on Thursday showed applications for state unemployment benefits fell by the most in five weeks. Continuing claims also declined as Americans headed back to work and unemployed people rolled into a federal program that offers additional weeks of benefits.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.