Dam road closed until February

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maintenance work by the Army Corps of Engineers on Beaver Dam involves the temporary closing of the northbound lane of Arkansas 187, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The Corps of Engineers has closed the northbound lane of the Arkansas 187 bridge across the dam, and the closing will remain until Feb. 9. The closing allows the corps to repair components on the downstream face of the dam.

For more information, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.