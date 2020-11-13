Dillard's earnings rebound for 3Q

Dillard's Inc.'s third-quarter earnings bounced back in a big way from its losses in the previous quarter, when state and local mandates across the country shuttered many of its stores for roughly six weeks.

After markets closed Thursday the Little Rock-based department store chain reported profit of $31.9 million, or $1.43 per share, for the quarter that ended Oct. 31, compared with earnings of $5.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Net income also was affected by a net tax benefit related to a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, as well as a $2.2 million pretax loss mainly related to the sale of a store property.

The results surprised Wall Street analysts, who on average had estimated a loss of 87 cents per share for the quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters survey.

However, revenue fell 26% from last year's third quarter, to $1.05 billion. Net sales include operations at the company's construction business, CDI Contractors LLC.

Total retail sales dropped about 25% from the same period a year ago. Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, fell about 25%. Same-store sales are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

The home and furniture categories saw the strongest sales, the company said, while sales of women's apparel were "significantly below trend." Sales in the Eastern region "moderately outperformed" those in the Central and Western regions.

William T. Dillard II, the chain's chief executive officer, said in the earnings report that the company has worked hard to control inventory and expenses in light of "unpredictable conditions throughout the pandemic."

Inventory was down 22% at the end of the quarter, Dillard said, and the company cut expenses by $100 million.

The company expects a net operating loss for the fiscal year, and did not provide guidance for investors.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the covid-19 pandemic and its economic effects, the related financial impact to fiscal 2020 cannot be reasonably estimated at this time,"' the company said in the report.

Dillard's operates 250 stores and 32 clearance centers across 29 states, in addition to its e-commerce business.

The company bought $19.5 million of Class A common stock during the quarter under a $500 million share-repurchase program.

Dillard's shares fell $1.02, or 2.2%, to close Thursday at $45 on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have traded between $21.50 and $84.47 in the past year.