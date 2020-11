Disney reports loss of $629M in quarter; pandemic, costs cited

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. has “dramatically” slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Walt Disney Co. reported a fiscal fourth quarter loss on Thursday largely because of changes related to the covid-19 pandemic. Its earnings were dragged down by costs from restructuring related to its streaming services and lost revenue from its California theme parks, which remain closed amid surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.

But its results weren't as bad as feared and the company's shares advanced after hours.

Before the pandemic, Disney's profit soared as its wide array of media and entertainment offerings, from Marvel theatrical releases to Disney cruises, outperformed. But those businesses have been among the hardest hit during a pandemic that shows no sign of going away.

Even before the pandemic, Disney had been increasingly focused on its streaming services such as Disney Plus, which launched a year ago and now boasts 73.7 million subscribers, surpassing analysts' and the company's own expectations. That move has been vastly sped up by the pandemic, as well as increasing competition from new streaming services such as NBCUniversal's Peacock and WarnerMedia's HBO Max, and from older rivals like Netflix.

In October, Disney announced a restructuring of its business units to put streaming front and center. It created three content arms, one each for sports, general entertainment and its studios, which have famous brands including Star Wars and Marvel. Their primary focus is on making shows and movies for streaming services. Meanwhile, a new distribution group will centralize how the content is sold and oversee streaming operations.

Disney Plus has boomed during the pandemic. Subscribers to Disney's main streaming bundle -- Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu -- top 120 million.

Disney posted a loss of $629 million, or 39 cents per share, in the three months that ended Oct. 3. That's a swing from earnings of $1.21 billion, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected a loss of 73 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue fell 23% to $14.71 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $14.15 billion.

In September, Disney said it was laying off 28,000 staffers at its parks in California and Florida because of limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues.

Disney said revenue at its parks, experiences and products business fell 61% to $2.6 billion.