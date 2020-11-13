Fayetteville health board weighs options amid rising covid cases

Riley Hunt (right), a University of Arkansas freshman from Greenville, Ohio, closes her eyes Friday as Erica Nash, an LPN with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health, administers a covid-19 test at a testing facility set up inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the university campus in Fayetteville. The testing site is new and is devoted to testing members of the campus community who are experiencing respiratory symptoms consistent with covid-19. Visit nwaonline.com/201024Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents should do at home what they do in public -- such as mask wearing when guests are over and limiting gatherings -- to help flatten the curve, the city's Board of Health agreed Thursday.

The board met online via Zoom and discussed potential actions and recommended behaviors in light of a spike in new covid-19 infections statewide. The state reported more than 1,800 new cases Thursday, with 178 of those in Washington County. On Wednesday, the statewide new case total was more than 1,900.

The city Board of Health recommended people limit gatherings at home to no more than 10 people, with no more than two households represented. People inside should also wear masks.

The board made the recommendation ahead of Thanksgiving, when many families are likely to want to travel and gather. Board Chairman Hershey Garner with Highlands Oncology said he hoped the message will communicate the seriousness of the problem and influence a change in behavior.

"This is purely in terms of a recommendation, not regulatory," he said.

Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer, said it appears the virus is being spread largely during home gatherings among people from different households not wearing masks.

"My messaging has been do in private what you're doing in public," she said. "We aren't getting it at Walmart; we aren't getting it picking up our dry cleaning. We're getting it when we're watching the Razorbacks with our neighbors."

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said his staff would work on a news release to get out the message. There will be no enforcement behind limiting household gatherings, he said.

The board also discussed potentially looking into setting curfews at public places such as bars and restaurants. Ohio, for instance, has a 10 p.m. cutoff time for businesses to serve alcoholic drinks.

Sharkey said the potential benefit of such a move has to do with peoples' declining inhibitions when it comes to alcohol. The more the night goes on, the more people tend to drink, and the less careful they become about wearing a mask in public, she said.

The board made no recommendation on the matter. City Attorney Kit Williams said he believed the city could have some legal leeway to restrict business hours, rather than ordering establishments to close altogether. Such a move would violate the state's mandates allowing businesses to operate with limited capacity and patrons wearing masks, he said.

The city also will look into possibly purchasing a heavy duty freezer needed for storing a covid-19 vaccine. A vaccine in the works from drug company Pfizer requires frozen storage at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Those are research-grade freezers," Sharkey said. "Those are not something you could find at Zero Mountain."

Sharkey estimated such freezers can cost about $20,000, but the price likely will go up with the vaccine's development.