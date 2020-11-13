Florida's offense has plenty of bite

The Arkansas defense on Saturday will have to contend with a Florida offense led by quarterback Kyle Trask (11), who has led the Gators to back-to-back 40-point outings against SEC competition for the first time since 2008. (AP/John Raoux)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Keeping up with the Florida Gators on Saturday is stacking up to be a tall task, a big ask, against Kyle Trask and company for the University of Arkansas defense.

The Florida quarterback, a strapping 6-5, 240-pounder, has emerged as a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy with his 1,815 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, which tie with three others for the FBS lead.

The No. 6 Gators (4-1) are coming off back-to-back 40-point outings against SEC competition for the first time since 2008. They rank 12th nationally with 42.4 points per game and have scored no fewer than 38 points in a game.

"What a great skill set they have," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "I mean, the guy can throw any ball, but he has some outstanding skill players. I mean, they're outstanding. But, he's getting rid of the ball, he's getting good protection and the guys are getting open."

The Razorbacks (3-3) and defensive coordinator Barry Odom have been heralded this year for creative schemes that have tamped down the big-time offensive systems at Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The unit hit a performance peak last week by holding Tennessee to 292 total yards, the low for an Arkansas opponent, which came with the Vols' amassing a paltry 16 yards and no first downs in the third quarter and 115 yards in the second half.

The challenge will be much greater on Saturday against a Dan Mullen-coached offense that has found its full stride, attacking all quadrants of the field -- short, medium and long -- between the tackles and on the flanks. Odom will not be in his usual place in the press box because he will be on the sideline serving as interim head coach with Pittman at home dealing with a covid-19 diagnosis.

Trask is the obvious headliner, but Florida has as big and veteran an offensive line as any program in the SEC and skill talent all across the board.

Tight end Kyle Pitts has 414 receiving yards, averages 17.2 yards per catch and leads all FBS tight ends with 8 touchdown catches.

Trask was asked about Florida's other playmakers if Pitts, who is questionable due to a concussion last week, is unable to play against the Razorbacks. Backup tight end Kemore Gamble had a touchdown catch against Georgia after going in for Pitts, and a third tight end Keon Zipperer is also impressive.

"Honestly, we've got endless options," Trask said. "I'm not sure the exact number, but I know there is a lot of people that had receptions on Saturday, and you saw when Pitts went down, a couple plays later, Gamble gets a touchdown.

"We've got a lot of playmakers on the field, and we're going to get the job done no matter what."

Kadarius Toney has a team-high 29 catches for 339 yards and 6 touchdowns. Toney averages a team-high 104 all-purpose yards per game as a return specialist, receiver and runner.

Four different Gators have led the team in rushing through five games, including tailbacks Dameon Pierce and Nay'Quan Wright. But so have Toney, with 55 yards against Ole Miss, and Trask, who had 47 yards against Missouri.

Against Georgia, one of the better SEC defenses, although a beat up one, the Gators targeted 12 receivers and completed passes to 10 different players. Their backs -- Pierce, Wright and Malik Davis combined for 39 touches for 300 yards, including 212 yards in the passing game. Davis caught five passes for 100 yards as the Gators bedeviled Georgia with wheel routes.

"It's definitely what we intend to do as an offense is to spread the ball all around the field, because when you do that you're pretty hard to defend," Trask said.

Mullen said Trask has simply operated efficiently in the system and has to continue that on Saturday.

"Obviously [Trask has] got a huge challenge this week," Mullen said. "I think one of the best pass defenses in the Southeastern Conference coming in here in Arkansas. ... I do think one of the things that he has done a really good job of most of the time is he takes what the defense gives you."

The Razorbacks enter as the national leaders with 12 interceptions, including three from cornerback Hudson Clark and two each from nickel back Greg Brooks Jr., and safeties Jalen Catalon and Joe Foucha.

Mullen had praise for Arkansas' defensive turnaround under Pittman and Odom.

"He's got them playing hard, believing," Mullen said. "They have some really good defensive guys. They play to the strength of their secondary and they're one of the top interception teams in the nation. They're physical, good tacklers. Linebackers are two excellent players. Excellent, excellent football players. And then they have disruptive defensive linemen up front."

An effective Arkansas pass rush would help throw Trask off stride, but the Gators have four fifth-year senior starters up front, led by center Brett Heggie, and the unit averages a hulking 6-6, 323 pounds.

"It's hard to get to him," Pittman said. "Georgia had a hard time getting to him, and Georgia's a really good defense. They played a lot of man coverage, and if you play man coverage they're going to pick you apart.

"But I understand you have to play man, you have to play zone ... all that stuff. But, you're going to have to mix it up on him because if they understand what you're doing it's difficult to stop them."

Arkansas defensive end Zach Williams said position coach Derrick LeBlanc has been giving the unit tips versus the Gators.

"Their offensive line seems pretty big, pretty tall and long," Williams said. "But Coach LeBlanc has given us some pointers, talking about how they don't really get off the ball that well. But you have to respect your opponent. Because we're all SEC and we're all good. We're just delving deeper into them and I feel like we're going to get off the ball quicker this game, because they do run the ball a lot. They pass it a lot, too. But we have to stop the run first."