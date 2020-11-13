FRIDAY, NOV. 13: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week's five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has 128,006 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Nov. 13. State health officials also have reported 2,144 covid-19 deaths and 111,357 recoveries.

• Washington and Benton county health care providers issued a statement of concern Nov. 11 about the rising number of hospitalizations. On Nov. 12, the Arkansas Hospital Association reported that only eight adult ICU beds were available each in the Northwest, North Central and Southeast regions. Eighty percent of the adult ICU beds in the North Central region were occupied with covid-19 patients.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced updated guidance Nov. 10 for places of worship, saying congregants should wear masks, even while singing. Unmasked singing is the primary driver of transmission in churches – even if people are 6 feet apart, he said.

• Health Department Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said Nov. 10 the department expects to soon receive 900 doses of a treatment that was granted emergency-use authorization Nov. 9 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment, called bamlanivimab, can be administered to outpatient covid-19 patients with "mild to moderate disease."

• The Health Department also issued guidance Nov. 10 for winter holidays, recommending against traveling for family celebrations, shopping during peak Black Friday hours or attending holiday parties "where many people are likely to attend."

