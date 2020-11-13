Halt I-30 projects, foes ask court

This June 2016 file photo shows an aerial view of the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

A coalition of downtown Little Rock neighborhoods and residents went to court Thursday seeking to halt Arkansas Department of Transportation work on two Interstate 30 projects until the agency can "clearly demonstrate" that the projects can be "conducted and completed" in compliance with an Oct. 29 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling.

The state's high court ruled that Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution prohibits the .5% statewide sales tax collected under the amendment to be used on highways wider than four lanes.

That decision came in an earlier lawsuit seeking to stop Amendment 91 money from being used on 30 Crossing, a project to remake a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock that the department now estimates will cost $1.3 billion to complete, more than twice the original $631.7 million estimate.

Amendment 91, approved by voters in 2012, underpins the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, an initiative that targets work on regionally significant projects, including 30 Crossing.

Most of the work is being done on roads that are four lanes or fewer. There are exceptions, including 30 Crossing and a $187.3 million project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 in Saline County to six lanes from four. The section runs between Benton and U.S. 70 and crosses the Saline River.

Language in the amendment specifically permits spending only on improvements to four-lane roads, the Supreme Court said.

Richard Mays, a Little Rock environmental lawyer working on behalf of downtown Little Rock neighborhoods and residents, wrote a letter to the department and the Federal Highway Administration saying that both projects required assurances under federal regulations that there was enough funding for them to be completed.

With the high court ruling, the projects no longer have those assurances. Mays said in Thursday's lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, that he received no response from the agencies beyond that they would not comment.

In the lawsuit, he estimated that the department has identified almost $500 million in Amendment 91 money that would go to both projects.

Of that total, the lawsuit said, about $460 million of that amount would go to the first phase of 30 Crossing, which the department said has a price tag of $638 million.

The court decision means that the department must replace 72 percent of the cost of the first phase, according to the lawsuit. For the Saline County project, the lawsuit said the state must replace $123 million in funding it identified as coming from Amendment 91.

The department has a backup plan for paying for 30 Crossing, the most expensive and complex project the department has undertaken. The project includes replacing the Arkansas River bridge, widening parts of the corridor to 10 lanes and improving the interchanges to make it a safer route for the 120,000 drivers who travel the route daily.

In a financial plan prepared for 30 Crossing, the department said "should any unanticipated changes in the authorized funding or availability occur during the design and construction of the Funding Phase [Phase 1] of the 30 Crossing Project, ArDOT will utilize state funding reserves to supplement the shortfall and/or make adjustments to the long-range plan making funds available to complete this project by delaying the start of new projects," the document stated.

The department prioritizes its spending by the federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30 of the following calendar year. The current federal fiscal year is 2021.

According to the financial plan for 30 Crossing, the department spent $38.9 million in Amendment 91 money on 30 Crossing in federal fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30. In federal fiscal year 2021, the department said it had $120 million available for the project, including $100 million in Amendment 91 money. The balance included $16 million in federal transportation money and $4 million in state match.

Mays said he doesn't see how the agency can continue work on both projects with the Amendment 91 money available and asked for a preliminary and permanent injunction barring further work on both projects using Amendment 91 money.

"In the absence of evidence indicated that ArDOT has funding ready and available for such construction other than CAP/Amendment 91 funds, the continued work on the 30 Corridor and Saline County I-30 project is in violation of the decision of the Arkansas Supreme Court," the lawsuit said.

Work may resume only after the department can "clearly demonstrate" that work can continue without the Amendment 91 money, the lawsuit said.

Agency officials didn't have an immediate comment, said Dave Parker, the department spokesman.

The plaintiffs include The Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association Inc., Arkansas Communities Organization Inc., the Pettaway Neighborhood Association, the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association Inc., the Hangar Hill Neighborhood Association, the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods Inc. and seven residents: Joshua Silverstein, Dale Pekar, John Pekar, Barbara Barrows, John Muse, Denise Ennettt and Kathy Wells.

The defendants are the department and its director, Lorie Tudor.

The lawsuit was assigned to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce.

Mays filed Thursday's lawsuit after he participated in a hearing on a motion for summary judgment in a separate lawsuit challenging the rigor of the review of the environmental impacts of the project. U.S. District James Moody Jr. earlier had denied a request for a preliminary and permanent injunction. He took Thursday's arguments under advisement, Mays said.