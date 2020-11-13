High school basketball scores

Thursday's scores

Boys

Baptist Prep 57, Episcopal Collegiate 27

Bentonville West 69, Gravette 53

Highland 54, Ridgefield Christian 49

Lead Hill 60, Alpena 42

Lonoke 52, Brinkley 36

Mills 68, West Memphis 51

Ozark 58, Prairie Grove 26

Rogers Heritage 68, Siloam Springs 60

Sylvan Hills 60, Little Rock Catholic 46

Valley Springs 65, Jasper 48

Waldron 72, Two Rivers 50

Yellville-Summit 52, Mount Judea 17

Girls

Alpena 48, Lead Hill 46

Central Ark. Christian 63, Heber Springs 32

Dover 50, Paris 44

Episcopal Collegiate 44, Baptist Prep 16

Farmington 70, Providence Academy 43

Harrison 56, Greenbrier 48

Huntsville 46, Springdale 42

Little Rock Christian 68, Conway 66

Little Rock Parkview 79, Marianna 44

Maumelle 78, Hot Springs Lakeside 47

Melbourne 50, Jonesboro 40

Nettleton 49, Riverside 32

Paragould 53, Beebe 29

Searcy 47, Stuttgart 26

Southside Batesville 64, Bradford 12

Valley Springs 66, Jasper 34

Warren 55, Hermitage 41

Yellville-Summit 46, Mount Judea 21

Today's games

Boys

Abundant Life at The New School*

Benton Harmony Grove at Ouachita

Bergman at West Side Greers Ferry*

Berryville at Clarksville

Bismarck at Woodlawn

Blevins at Fouke*

Buffalo Island at Manila

Caddo Hills at Bismarck*

Calico Rock at Concord

Cotter at Omaha*

County Line at Western Yell Co.*

Crowley's Ridge at Hillcrest

Eagletown, Okla. at De Queen*

East Poinsett County at Piggott

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Alpena

Helena-West Helena at Barton

Horatio at Cossatot River

KIPP Blytheville at KIPP Delta*

Lead Hill at Flippin

LISA Academy West at eStem*

Mammoth Spring at Melbourne

Marvell Academy at Blytheville

Midland at Bradford*

Mount Vernon-Enola at Conway St. Joseph*

Ozark Mountain at Rural Special

Ridgefield Christian at Brookland

Rose Bud at Two Rivers*

Scranton at Guy-Perkins*

Springdale at Subiaco Academy

Tuckerman at Sloan-Hendrix*

Viola at Pangburn

Girls

Eureka Springs at NW Ark. Classical

Jacksonville at Conway

Mammoth Spring at Maynard

Mount St. Mary at Hot Springs Lakeside

Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove, Texas

St. Joe at Rural Special

White Co. Central at Pangburn

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled due to covid-19

*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.