High school basketball scores

Thursday's scores
Boys
Baptist Prep 57, Episcopal Collegiate 27
Bentonville West 69, Gravette 53
Highland 54, Ridgefield Christian 49
Lead Hill 60, Alpena 42
Lonoke 52, Brinkley 36
Mills 68, West Memphis 51
Ozark 58, Prairie Grove 26
Rogers Heritage 68, Siloam Springs 60
Sylvan Hills 60, Little Rock Catholic 46
Valley Springs 65, Jasper 48
Waldron 72, Two Rivers 50
Yellville-Summit 52, Mount Judea 17
Girls
Alpena 48, Lead Hill 46
Central Ark. Christian 63, Heber Springs 32
Dover 50, Paris 44
Episcopal Collegiate 44, Baptist Prep 16
Farmington 70, Providence Academy 43
Harrison 56, Greenbrier 48
Huntsville 46, Springdale 42
Little Rock Christian 68, Conway 66
Little Rock Parkview 79, Marianna 44
Maumelle 78, Hot Springs Lakeside 47
Melbourne 50, Jonesboro 40
Nettleton 49, Riverside 32
Paragould 53, Beebe 29
Searcy 47, Stuttgart 26
Southside Batesville 64, Bradford 12
Valley Springs 66, Jasper 34
Warren 55, Hermitage 41
Yellville-Summit 46, Mount Judea 21
Today's games
Boys
Abundant Life at The New School*
Benton Harmony Grove at Ouachita
Bergman at West Side Greers Ferry*
Berryville at Clarksville
Bismarck at Woodlawn
Blevins at Fouke*
Buffalo Island at Manila
Caddo Hills at Bismarck*
Calico Rock at Concord
Cotter at Omaha*
County Line at Western Yell Co.*
Crowley's Ridge at Hillcrest
Eagletown, Okla. at De Queen*
East Poinsett County at Piggott
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Alpena
Helena-West Helena at Barton
Horatio at Cossatot River
KIPP Blytheville at KIPP Delta*
Lead Hill at Flippin
LISA Academy West at eStem*
Mammoth Spring at Melbourne
Marvell Academy at Blytheville
Midland at Bradford*
Mount Vernon-Enola at Conway St. Joseph*
Ozark Mountain at Rural Special
Ridgefield Christian at Brookland
Rose Bud at Two Rivers*
Scranton at Guy-Perkins*
Springdale at Subiaco Academy
Tuckerman at Sloan-Hendrix*
Viola at Pangburn
Girls
Eureka Springs at NW Ark. Classical
Jacksonville at Conway
Mammoth Spring at Maynard
Mount St. Mary at Hot Springs Lakeside
Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove, Texas
St. Joe at Rural Special
White Co. Central at Pangburn
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled due to covid-19
*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.