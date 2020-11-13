High school playoff schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m.

CLASS 7A

FIRST ROUND

TODAY'S GAMES

Rogers Heritage at Bryant

FS Northside at Springdale Har-Ber

LR Central at Fayetteville

Springdale at Conway

Rogers at Cabot

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Winner to face LR Catholic in the quarterfinals

LR Catholic at Bentonville West, ccd., covid-19

FIRST-ROUND BYE Bentonville

CLASS 6A

FIRST ROUND

TODAY'S GAMES

West Memphis at Greenwood

Mountain Home at Pine Bluff

Van Buren at Jonesboro

Winner to face Marion in the quarterfinals

Russellville at Sylvan Hills

Searcy at LR Parkview

Sheridan at Lake Hamilton

Siloam Springs at El Dorado

Marion at Benton, ccd., covid-19

FIRST-ROUND BYES None

CLASS 5A

PLAY-IN ROUND

TODAY'S GAMES

Farmington at Valley View

Pea Ridge at Magnolia

Brookland at Greenbrier

Nettleton at Maumelle

Hope at Morrilton

Alma at Texarkana

Beebe at Camden Fairview

Jacksonville at Batesville

Hot Springs at White Hall

Watson Chapel at Vilonia

Clarksville at Greene Co. Tech

FIRST ROUND

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Farmington-Valley View winner at Pulaski Academy

Pea Ridge-Magnolia winner vs. Brookland-Greenbrier winner, site TBD

Nettleton-Maumelle winner at Wynne

Hope-Morrilton winner vs. Alma-Texarkana winner, site TBD

Beebe-Camden Fairview winner at Harrison

Jacksonville-Batesville winner vs. Hot Springs-White Hall winner, site TBD

Watson Chapel-Vilonia winner at Hot Springs Lakeside

Clarksville-Greene Co. Tech winner at Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

PLAY-IN ROUND

TODAY'S GAMES

Heber Springs at Trumann

Bauxite at Huntsville

Jonesboro WS at Hamburg

Gravette at Mills

Green Forest at Bald Knob

Star City at Arkadelphia

Fountain Lake at Pottsville

Clinton at Blytheville

FIRST ROUND

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

DeWitt at Shiloh Christian

Heber Springs-Trumann winner at Malvern

Bauxite-Huntsville winner at Dumas

Gosnell at Dardanelle

Jonesboro WS-Hamburg winner at Stuttgart

Gravette-Mills winner at Joe T. Robinson

Ashdown at Ozark

Lamar at Pocahontas

Waldron at Nashville, ccd., covid-19

Nashville moves on to the second round

Green Forest-Bald Knob winner at Elkins

Star City-Arkadelphia winner at Mena

Lonoke at Warren

Fountain Lake-Pottsville winner at Rivercrest

Clinton-Blytheville winner at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Monticello

Crossett at Central Arkansas Christian

CLASS 3A

PLAY-IN ROUND

TODAY'S GAMES

Hackett at Mountain View

Walnut Ridge at Lake Village

Baptist Prep at Corning

FIRST ROUND

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Smackover at Harding Academy

Harrisburg at Jessieville

Hackett-Mountain View winner at Booneville

Osceola at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Mayflower at Charleston

West Fork at Glen Rose

Centerpoint at Rison

Camden HG at Piggott

Drew Central at Prescott

Cedarville at Melbourne

Bismarck at McGehee

Lincoln at Atkins

Walnut Ridge-Lake Village winner at Hoxie

Baptist Prep-Corning winner at Newport

Salem at Paris

Perryville at Greenland

CLASS 2A

FIRST ROUND

TODAY'S GAMES

Bearden at Mount Ida

Winner to play Des Arc in second round

England at Bigelow

Hampton at Cross County

Mountainburg at Dierks

Cedar Ridge at Poyen

Magnet Cove at McCrory

Marked Tree at Junction City

Mineral Springs at Carlisle

Winner to play Gurdon in second round

Murfreesboro at Quitman

Winner to face East Poinsett Co. in second round

Parkers Chapel at Clarendon

Winner to play Fordyce in second round

Hazen at Magazine

Hector at Foreman

Earle at Fordyce, ccd., covid-19

Johnson Co. WS at East Poinsett Co., ccd., covid-19

FIRST-ROUND BYES Des Arc, Gurdon