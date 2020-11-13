High school playoff schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m.
CLASS 7A
FIRST ROUND
TODAY'S GAMES
Rogers Heritage at Bryant
FS Northside at Springdale Har-Ber
LR Central at Fayetteville
Springdale at Conway
Rogers at Cabot
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Winner to face LR Catholic in the quarterfinals
LR Catholic at Bentonville West, ccd., covid-19
FIRST-ROUND BYE Bentonville
CLASS 6A
FIRST ROUND
TODAY'S GAMES
West Memphis at Greenwood
Mountain Home at Pine Bluff
Van Buren at Jonesboro
Winner to face Marion in the quarterfinals
Russellville at Sylvan Hills
Searcy at LR Parkview
Sheridan at Lake Hamilton
Siloam Springs at El Dorado
Marion at Benton, ccd., covid-19
FIRST-ROUND BYES None
CLASS 5A
PLAY-IN ROUND
TODAY'S GAMES
Farmington at Valley View
Pea Ridge at Magnolia
Brookland at Greenbrier
Nettleton at Maumelle
Hope at Morrilton
Alma at Texarkana
Beebe at Camden Fairview
Jacksonville at Batesville
Hot Springs at White Hall
Watson Chapel at Vilonia
Clarksville at Greene Co. Tech
FIRST ROUND
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Farmington-Valley View winner at Pulaski Academy
Pea Ridge-Magnolia winner vs. Brookland-Greenbrier winner, site TBD
Nettleton-Maumelle winner at Wynne
Hope-Morrilton winner vs. Alma-Texarkana winner, site TBD
Beebe-Camden Fairview winner at Harrison
Jacksonville-Batesville winner vs. Hot Springs-White Hall winner, site TBD
Watson Chapel-Vilonia winner at Hot Springs Lakeside
Clarksville-Greene Co. Tech winner at Little Rock Christian
CLASS 4A
PLAY-IN ROUND
TODAY'S GAMES
Heber Springs at Trumann
Bauxite at Huntsville
Jonesboro WS at Hamburg
Gravette at Mills
Green Forest at Bald Knob
Star City at Arkadelphia
Fountain Lake at Pottsville
Clinton at Blytheville
FIRST ROUND
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
DeWitt at Shiloh Christian
Heber Springs-Trumann winner at Malvern
Bauxite-Huntsville winner at Dumas
Gosnell at Dardanelle
Jonesboro WS-Hamburg winner at Stuttgart
Gravette-Mills winner at Joe T. Robinson
Ashdown at Ozark
Lamar at Pocahontas
Waldron at Nashville, ccd., covid-19
Nashville moves on to the second round
Green Forest-Bald Knob winner at Elkins
Star City-Arkadelphia winner at Mena
Lonoke at Warren
Fountain Lake-Pottsville winner at Rivercrest
Clinton-Blytheville winner at Prairie Grove
Gentry at Monticello
Crossett at Central Arkansas Christian
CLASS 3A
PLAY-IN ROUND
TODAY'S GAMES
Hackett at Mountain View
Walnut Ridge at Lake Village
Baptist Prep at Corning
FIRST ROUND
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Smackover at Harding Academy
Harrisburg at Jessieville
Hackett-Mountain View winner at Booneville
Osceola at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Mayflower at Charleston
West Fork at Glen Rose
Centerpoint at Rison
Camden HG at Piggott
Drew Central at Prescott
Cedarville at Melbourne
Bismarck at McGehee
Lincoln at Atkins
Walnut Ridge-Lake Village winner at Hoxie
Baptist Prep-Corning winner at Newport
Salem at Paris
Perryville at Greenland
CLASS 2A
FIRST ROUND
TODAY'S GAMES
Bearden at Mount Ida
Winner to play Des Arc in second round
England at Bigelow
Hampton at Cross County
Mountainburg at Dierks
Cedar Ridge at Poyen
Magnet Cove at McCrory
Marked Tree at Junction City
Mineral Springs at Carlisle
Winner to play Gurdon in second round
Murfreesboro at Quitman
Winner to face East Poinsett Co. in second round
Parkers Chapel at Clarendon
Winner to play Fordyce in second round
Hazen at Magazine
Hector at Foreman
Earle at Fordyce, ccd., covid-19
Johnson Co. WS at East Poinsett Co., ccd., covid-19
FIRST-ROUND BYES Des Arc, Gurdon