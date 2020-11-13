High school roundups

BOYS

BAPTIST PREP 57, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 27 D.J. Townsend finished with 20 points as Baptist Prep (1-1) cruised past its rival at home.

BEEBE 71, PARAGOULD 58 Rylie Marshall scored 43 points as Beebe (1-1) picked up the road victory.

FARMINGTON 72, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 53 Layne Taylor scored 23 points and Carson Simmons had 18 points and 13 rebounds as Farmington (1-0) dominated. Logan Burch added 16 points for the Cardinals.

MAUMELLE 78, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 47 Darvis Rasberry had 17 points and 12 rebounds while Kaleb Thurman and Carl Daughtery had 16 points apiece for Maumelle (1-0) in its rout. Josh Denton added 14 points for the Hornets.

MILLS 68, WEST MEMPHIS 51 Joseph Bell scored 27 points and Jakari Livingston added 15 points and five rebounds as defending Class 4A co-champion Mills (1-0) beat the reigning Class 5A co-champions. Jared Giddens added 14 points for the Comets. Jordan Mitchell had 14 points and eight assists for West Memphis (0-1).

SYLVAN HILLS 60, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 46 Nick Smith scored 27 points as Sylvan Hills (1-0) opened its season with a victory. Jayden Smith added 12 points for the Bears.

GIRLS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 44, BAPTIST PREP 16 Avery Marsh poured in 20 points while Riley Brady chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds as Episcopal Collegiate (2-0) rolled. M.J. Janes had four points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 64, BRADFORD 12 Brett Gardner and Olivia Allen each had 15 points as Southside Batesville (1-0) blasted its way to victory. Kamie Jenkins added 14 for the Lady Southerners.