Honors granted diligent deputies

The Jefferson County sheriff's office recently named Nathan Jynes and Brian Sweeney as patrol deputies of the month for September and October, an honor that was bestowed on them based on a system of points.

For October, Jynes was selected for exceeding the expectations of a patrol deputy, according to a release.

Jynes, who joined the sheriff's office two years ago, said he feels honored and proud to be recognized as the October Patrol Deputy of the Month.

"I am proud of myself for being recognized as Patrol Deputy of the Month," Jynes said. "Being recognized is always an honor. This award means a lot to me because I've just returned to work from being away on injury leave."

Receiving the recognition motivates him to keep striving for greatness, he said.

"I always try to be better than I was the day before," he said. "I am humbly thankful to receive this recognition for October. I'm even more thankful and proud to serve Jefferson County."

Patrol Lt. Christopher Grider says that Jynes "does great work and always goes the extra mile."

Jynes also is participating in "No Shave November" to raise awareness of breast, prostate and testicular cancer.

"It is because of his dedication to service and his devotion to the community he serves that [the sheriff's office] is proud to name Nathan Jynes as its October Patrol Deputy of the Month," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said.

Sweeney, who was selected for September, also was recognized for going beyond expectations.

Joining the Jefferson County force in May, Sweeney said it feels good to be recognized as the Patrol Deputy of the Month.

"I will strive to rightfully earn that recognition each month," Sweeney said.

Sweeney has been in law enforcement for three years, beginning his career with the White Hall Police Department.

Grider described Sweeney as a go-getter.

"When he comes to work, he is busy throughout his entire shift even if he has to find something to keep him busy," Grider said. "I admire his ability to be a proactive deputy."

The quality of dedication is important for the agency's long-term success, according to the sheriff.

"We look forward to Sweeney's ability to achieve the highest level of success, and being recognized as Deputy of the Month is just the beginning. We value all our employees and are especially pleased to watch them meet the challenges presented and grow into greater individuals," Woods said.

Nathan Jynes