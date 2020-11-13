Hordes of Ethiopian refugees flee fighting, flood into Sudan

A woman holds a national flag as she waits in the stands to give blood at a blood drive in support of the country's military, at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Rallies occurred in multiple cities in support of the federal government's military offensive against the Tigray regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The first witness accounts are emerging from the thousands of Ethiopian refugees who are streaming over the border into Sudan, while the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region shows no sign of easing.

Filimon, a police officer who gave only his first name, said he fled when he heard the sound of heavy weapons break out across the Ethiopian border town.

Now, shaken and scared, he paused when asked about his wife and two small children, ages 5 and 2. "I don't know where my family is now," he said, unsure if they were left behind in the fighting or are somewhere in the growing crowd of thousands of new refugees over the border in Sudan.

In a phone interview from Sudan on Thursday, the 30-year-old gave one of the first witness accounts from what experts warn is a brewing civil war with devastating humanitarian consequences. The conflict could draw in neighboring countries, too.

Filimon said those attacking the Tigray regional town of Humera last week came from the direction of nearby Eritrea, though it was impossible to know whether the attackers were Eritrean forces.

Tigray regional leaders have accused Eritrea of joining the weeklong conflict in the region at the request of Ethiopia's federal government, which regards the Tigray government as illegal. Ethiopia has denied the involvement of Eritrean forces.

Filimon's worries are far more immediate. After a daylong journey on foot with some 30 others fleeing, he has spent two days in Sudan, exposed to the sun and wind in a border town that is quickly becoming overwhelmed.

About 11,000 refugees have fled into Sudan, where authorities are preparing for up to 100,000, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday.

Half of the refugees are children.

It was too early to collect statements from the refugees about the fighting, the agency said. Fleeing combatants were separated from civilians. Injured people were being treated.

Tensions over the deadly conflict in Ethiopia are spreading well beyond its cut-off northern Tigray region, as the federal government said some 150 suspected "operatives" accused of seeking to "strike fear and terror" throughout the country had been detained.

Hours later, police in Addis Ababa said they had arrested 242 people accused of being recruited "to cause terror in the capital."

The government said the suspects "happen to be ethnically diverse," but concerns remain high among ethnic Tigrayans amid reports of being singled out by authorities. "We don't go to the office because they might also arrest us," said one ethnic Tigrayan in the capital. "I'm in hiding, actually."

Ethiopia's parliament voted to remove immunity from prosecution for 39 top Tigray region officials, including its president, accusing them of revolting and "attacking the federal army."

Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is rejecting international pleas for negotiation and de-escalation, saying that cannot occur until the ruling "clique" of the Tigray People's Liberation Front is removed and arrested, and its heavily stocked arsenal is destroyed.

Amnesty International said it had confirmed that scores of civilians were "hacked to death" in Mai-Kadra town in the Tigray region Monday night. It cited photos and videos of bodies strewn in the streets and witnesses who saw them. Amnesty International said it has not been able to confirm who was responsible.

Abiy on Thursday asserted that the western part of the Tigray region had been liberated, and accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front rulers of seeking to "destroy Ethiopia." He accused the group's forces of abuses. Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta said a transitional administration will be set up in "rescued" areas, the Ethiopian News Agency reported.

The Tigray regional president, Debretsion Gebremichael, called on the population to mobilize and defend themselves. Tigray TV, aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front, asserted that fighter jets had bombed the Tekeze hydroelectric dam.

What appeared to be a sudden slide toward civil war has been months in the making. Abiy after taking office in 2018 announced sweeping political changes that won him the Nobel but marginalized the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which had dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition. The group later left the coalition and in September held a local election in defiance of the federal government.

Each side now regards the other as illegal, and each blames the other for starting the fighting.

Communications and transport links remain severed in the Tigray region, making it difficult to verify claims, while the U.N. and others warn of a looming humanitarian disaster as food and fuel run short for millions of people.

Map locates the Tigray area

