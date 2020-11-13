Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

UK women's coach retires

Kentucky women's Coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement Thursday, effective immediately. Associate coach Kyra Elzy will serve as interim head coach. The 49-year-old Mitchell, 303-133 in 13 seasons at Kentucky and 333-162 overall, cited "an eventful offseason" with an injury and subsequent surgery in a release Thursday night. He said he did not feel he could give the job what it requires with the season about to start later this month. In March, Mitchell fell and hit his head while hiking with his family on a vacation trip to Mexico. After returning to Lexington, Mitchell experienced headaches that did not cease. Eventually, the recurring headaches sent Mitchell to UK's Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, a build up of blood on the brain. In June, doctors at UK performed brain surgery on Mitchell. Post-surgery, the coach's return to full health and a normal schedule had been slow.

Ivy League won't play

The Ivy League on Thursday became the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men's and women's basketball. The decision came 13 days before the scheduled start of the college basketball season. The league had decided this past summer, when it canceled fall sports, not to allow any of its sports to start play before early December. Coaches were informed of the news on video conference calls Thursday evening. The Ivy League announcement affects not just basketball, but wrestling, indoor track and field, swimming, fencing and other sports.

FOOTBALL

Kentucky line coach dies

John Schlarman, the Kentucky offensive line coach who was an All-SEC player for the Wildcats, has died after a two-year fight with cancer. He was 45. The school announced Schlarman's death from cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, in a news release Thursday after being notified by his wife. Schlarman was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 but continued to coach through treatments and had become an inspiration in the community. He was most recently on the sideline for Kentucky's 34-7 upset at then-No. 18 Tennessee on Oct. 17. Coach Mark Stoops awarded him a game ball after the emotional victory and said in the news release that he was heartbroken to learn of his friend's passing. Schlarman was an original member of Stoops' staff in 2013 and helped build Kentucky into a program that has recorded four consecutive winning seasons with two bowl victories.

Miss. St. safety opts out

Mississippi State starting safety Marcus Murphy said on social media that he will opt out the rest of this season, leaving the Bulldogs without their No. 4 tackler for the final four contests. Murphy did not specify his reasons for opting out or his plans in Thursday's post on his verified Twitter account. The junior wrote that he appreciated the support he received at MSU. Murphy had 34 tackles with 22 assists, a tackle for loss and pass breakup in six games this season. That included a season-best 10 stops in last week's 24-17 victory over Vanderbilt.

Raiders' LB on covid list

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed linebacker Cory Littleton on the covid-19 list. The team made the announcement after practice Thursday. Littleton joins right tackle Trent Brown as Raiders currently on the covid-19 list.

Bears add safety to roster

The Chicago Bears activated backup safety Deon Bush from the Reserve/covid-19 on Thursday. Bush was one of several Bears players placed on the list last week because of positive coronavirus tests or close contacts. The team also canceled practice and closed its facility for a day. Bush has played in six games this season and has an interception.

SOCCER

Reyna debuts in U.S. draw

Gio Reyna followed his father and mother onto U.S. national soccer teams, showing an insightful passing ability similar to his dad's, and the Americans tied Wales 0-0 in an exhibition at Swansea, Wales, on Thursday night. The match ended a 10-month layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Reyna debuted a day before his 18th birthday and his distribution keyed the U.S. attack, much the way former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna did for many of his 112 appearances from 1994 to 2006. Gio's mother, the former Danielle Egan, played six matches for the American women in 1993 and married Claudio in 1997. Although this was a friendly that lacked intense physical contract, it was against a mid-level team that has qualified for the European Championship.

TENNIS

Top seed advances

Aryna Sabalenka eased past Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-0, 6-3 Thursday to advance to her sixth quarterfinal of the season at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 11th-ranked Sabalenka conceded just three points on serve in the 26-minute opening set and saved all nine break points she faced. The top-seeded Sabalenka, who won four of her five previous quarterfinals, next plays French qualifier Oceane Dodin, who defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-4. No. 2 seed Elise Martens outlasted Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 and next takes on Veronika Kudermetova, who defeated Arantxa Rus 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. Also, French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska rallied to defeat 2018 Linz champion Camila Giorgi 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal against the fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.