OPINION | WALLY HALL: Tennessee coaches refuse to take pay cut

Tennessee led 13-0 at the half on Saturday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks outscored the Volunteers 24-0 in the third quarter to get the win.

It didn’t get any better for the coaching staff. A few days after they returned to Knoxville, they were asked to take a cut in pay.

Eight of the football assistant coaches refused.

It was announced in October there would pay cuts for everyone making more than $50,000.

Every head coach has signed a new agreement with a reduction in pay, except for head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who had already turned down a raise last season.

The pay cut is to be Nov. 1 through June 30 of 2021. Tennessee is facing a $40 million deficit due to fewer games and attendance being reduced by around 75 percent.

Reportedly, only two coaches agreed to the pay cuts: Wide receiver coach Tee Martin, a former Vols quarterback who led them to the National Championship in 1998, and running back coach Jay Gray, who also played for UT.

Former Arkansas assistant Jim Chaney, who makes $1.6 million a year, refused to take a pay cut.

The lowest paid coach was strength and conditioning coach A.J. Artis, who makes $200,000.

Seems the coaches' position might have been stronger if the Vols hadn’t lost to Arkansas. Instead, they stand 2-4 this season with a four-game losing streak.