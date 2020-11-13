Ozark Regional Transit begins annual budget process

An Ozark Regional Transit bus leaves a stop Friday July 10, 2020 in downtown Rogers. Ozark Regional Transit is making several changes this week aimed at making public transit service in Rogers more responsive to riders. Beginning Monday, public transit in Rogers will offer more stops, better coordination with the existing On-Demand Transit service and longer hours.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

SPRINGDALE -- Ozark Regional Transit began its 2021 budgeting process Thursday with a brief review of the proposed budget.

Joel Gardner, Ozark Regional executive director, told the transit authority board he's expecting about $3.5 million in revenue and about $3.5 million in expenditures next year.

The transit traditionally has received about $1.4 million annually in Federal Transit Administration grant money.

Other money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is expected to be used to offset some expected covid-related income shortfalls next year. Ozark Regional became eligible this year for up to $4.2 million in federal relief act help.

Local governments are expected to kick in about $1.5 million in 2021.

The Walton Family Foundation is paying for the transit's free fare program through 2021 with a $144,000 grant. Going completely fare-free eliminates the costs, delays and employee exposure involved in having to operate fare boxes during a pandemic, Gardner said. The cities with public transit helped pay for the free fares last year and this year.

Gardner said he wants to raise employee pay again in 2021. The push to make employee pay competitive with private sector jobs began a couple of years ago after the transit provider started having trouble retaining drivers. People would come to Ozark Regional, get their commercial driver's licenses to drive buses, then leave within a few months to drive rock trucks for $3 an hour more, Gardner said.

It would be the second year of a $1 per hour increase. The move would put starting wages at $12.50 per hour for drivers; $13 to $15 for mechanics, depending on experience; and, $11 to $13 for administrative workers, depending on the position.

The transit will request money from the cities using the service to pay for the raises.

The proposed budget includes an increase in overtime expenditures. Employees who are exposed to someone who is positive for covid-19 have to miss work until test results come back.

Gardner said he expects insurance to cost more next year, but maintenance costs should be lower because the bus fleet is relatively new and, in many cases, still under warranty.

Also, a new building is almost done, which should eliminate maintenance costs associated with keeping up the old building, he said.