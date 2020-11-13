Playoffs are finally here for those able to partake

Earlier this year, there was uncertainty whether there would be a high school football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Arkansas was able to get through 11 weeks of the regular season and the playoffs will kick off tonight in all six classifications.

There are first-round games in Class 7A, 6A and 2A, and play-in round games in Class 5A, 4A and 3A. Every team in the state was eligible to play in the playoffs this season, but there were 28 teams that opted out. As of Thursday, five teams have had to forfeit their spots in the playoffs -- Bentonville West (Class 7A), Benton (Class 6A), Waldron (Class 4A), and Class 2A Earle and Johnson County Westside.

This year's state champions will not just be considered champions,but also survivors of the most daunting playoff bracket in state history. Not only will coaches have to keep their players focused on each game, they'll also have to make sure they stay healthy and not be affected by covid-19.

Let's take a look at the six classes going into tonight's action:

CLASS 7A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Bryant

NO. 1 SEEDS Bryant (7A-Central), Bentonville (7A-West)

Even in a pandemic, Bryant is still the top team in the state.

The Hornets have won 26 consecutive games and are looking to win their third state championship in a row.

Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter, who has signed a baseball scholarship with the University of Arkansas, leads the Hornets with 31 touchdown passes.

So who will challenge Bryant?

Look to the 7A-West where Bentonville looms.

Bentonville finished 10-0 and won its fifth consecutive 7A-West championship. The Tigers have outscored opponents 468-149, cementing themselves as one of the best defenses in the state.

North Little Rock is hoping to reach its fifth consecutive state championship game. J.R. Eldridge has picked up where former coach Jamie Mitchell has left off, leading the Charging Wildcats to an 8-1 record, with the only loss coming to Bryant.

CLASS 6A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Searcy

NO. 1 SEEDS Greenwood (6A-West), Sylvan Hills (6A-East)

After not winning the 6A-West last season, Greenwood became conference champions once again in 2020 despite losing veteran coach Rick Jones in the offseason.

First-year starting quarterback L.D. Richmond has thrown for 23 touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs.

Longtime assistant coach Chris Young has made all the right moves for Greenwood, which is looking to win its 10th state championship since 2000.

Sylvan Hills is one of the state's biggest surprises under new coach Chris Hill, who arrived from Harding University.

Hill's run-first offense has given the Bears a leg up as they finished 7-3 and won the school's first conference championship since 2004.

If there's a team to look for outside of the conference champions in Class 6A, pay attention to Lake Hamilton.

Lake Hamilton, led by running backs Tevin Woodley and Owen Miller, went 8-1 and suffered its first loss last Friday to Greenwood. But Tommy Gilleran's Wolves look primed for a deep run in the Class 6A playoffs.

Other teams to watch for in Class 6A include Little Rock Parkview and Jonesboro.

CLASS 5A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Pulaski Academy

NO. 1 SEEDS Pulaski Academy (5A-Central), Harrison (5A-West), Wynne (5A-East), Hot Springs Lakeside (5A-South)

Unlike last season, Pulaski Academy won't have to leave Little Rock during the Class 5A playoffs.

The Bruins earned a second-round victory at Harrison a year ago on their way to a state championship.

While Pulaski Academy is undefeated at 9-0, it's been a different season for the Bruins, who have used a two-quarterback rotation (Nolen Bruffett and Charlie Fiser).

But the Bruins still have the state's most dynamic running back in Joe Himon, who has 1,381 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Teams that look to challenge Pulaski Academy include Wynne, Harrison and Little Rock Christian.

In fact, there's a chance that Wynne and Pulaski Academy could meet in the Class 5A semifinals Dec. 4. That's just how the bracket goes sometimes.

Class 5A will have a play-in round this year, with 11 games set for tonight. Watson Chapel at Vilonia may be the play-in matchup of the night, as Watson Chapel quarterback Jabrae Shaw plays in his first playoff game for the Wildcats.

CLASS 4A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Joe T. Robinson

NO. 1 SEEDS Shiloh Christian (4A-1), Stuttgart (4A-2), Rivercrest (4A-3), Mena (4A-4), Nashville (4A-7), Dumas (4A-8)

Shiloh Christian was the only No. 1 seed in Class 4A that didn't have its schedule affected by covid-19 this season.

The Saints are looking to reach the Class 4A state championship game for the second consecutive season. They've been led by quarterback Eli Wisdom and running back Cam Wiedemann, along with a solid defensive unit.

In the 4A-7 Conference, it was another seven-week battle as Nashville was able to come out of it as the No. 1 seed. But Joe T. Robinson will also be a factor in this year's playoffs as they attempt to win a second state title in a row.

If you're looking for a sleeper in Class 4A, how about Rivercrest?

Quarterback Kam Turner has been outstanding for the Colts. He's accounted for 46 touchdowns (31 passing and 15 rushing) as the Colts won the 4A-3 Conference title.

There will be a play-in round tonight in Class 4A. Star City at Arkadelphia leads the pack of eight games tonight as Arkadelphia hopes to continue its playoff success.

CLASS 3A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Harding Academy

NO. 1 SEEDS Charleston (3A-1), Harding Academy (3A-2), Hoxie (3A-3), Booneville (3A-4), Prescott (3A-5), McGehee (3A-6)

Once again, Class 3A looks to be the most wide-open classification in the state football playoffs.

There is defending state champion with Harding Academy, led by quarterback Caden Sipe.

Prescott is in the mix as well with quarterback Jacobi Nolen.

At Hoxie, the Powell brothers, quarterback Daylon Powell and running back ShunDerrick Powell, hope to lead the Mustangs to their first state championship game.

Booneville is always playoff-tested, so the Bearcats can never be ignored.

Charleston won the 3A-1 Conference title and has a championship pedigree.

Come 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, whoever makes it to the Class 3A state title game will have earned it.

CLASS 2A

DEFENDING CHAMPION Fordyce

NO. 1 SEEDS East Poinsett County (2A-3), Bigelow (2A-4), Gurdon (2A-5), Des Arc (2A-6), Dierks (2A-7), Fordyce (2A-8)

Fordyce is the defending Class 2A state champion and looks just as good as it did a year ago.

Quarterback Jaheim Brown and wide receiver JaQuez Cross, a Purdue oral commitment, make one of the state's best quarterback-wide receiver duos.

Des Arc's run-first offense has been on point, led by quarterback Luke Morton. The Eagles' defense is also solid, allowing 10.3 points per game.

Both Fordyce and Des Arc are on opposite sides of the bracket and if that matchup does happen in December, count a lot of high school football fans in.

But challengers in Class 2A include Bigelow, which went 10-0 this season, Gurdon and Junction City. Gurdon's only loss came to Class 3A Prescott. Junction City would like nothing more than to face Fordyce again in the state championship game and try to avenge their only 2A-8 Conference loss in 2020.