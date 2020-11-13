Positive covid case closes Rogers court

ROGERS -- Rogers District Court has closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for covid-19.
Shanda Hunter, a spokeswoman for Rogers, confirmed Thursday the court followed the guidance of the Arkansas Supreme Court and Administrative Office of the Courts and closed for 14 days.
Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin sent out notice on Nov. 7 of the closing, Hunter said.
The court will open at 8 a.m. Nov. 23, she said.
Hunter said any person with contact of the employee was notified of the exposure.
Any pending court dates will be reset, and the notices were sent to the individuals.
