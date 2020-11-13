PREP SOFTBALL SIGNINGS: Greenwood duo headed to Arkansas

Bentonville West softball players, from left, Elise Sokolski, Bailey Steele, Ryen Rassi and Carlee Durham signed national letters of intent to play collegiately during a signing ceremony at the Wolverines' softball field on Wednesday. Sokolski signed with Connecticut, Steele signed with Lyon College, Rassi signed with Purdue and Durham signed with Crowder College. (Chip Souza / NWA Democrat-Gazette)

Ally Sockey and Chelsi Possage have been teammates in the summer with Tulsa Elite national softball team and will be this spring at Greenwood.

The pair has now ensured they will also be teammates at Arkansas by signing letters of intent to o play for the Razorbacks on Wednesday in a ceremony at H.B. Stewart Arena.

Sockey earned all-state honors as a freshman and sophomore and verbally committed to the Razorbacks as a sophomore.

She plays shortstop for the Lady Bulldogs and will likely play in the middle infield in college, but her versatility is a strength, according to her father and Greenwood softball coach Ronnie Sockey.

"Ally's knowledge of the game is a strength, but her defense is her best attribute I believe. She can play about any position really."

Possage moved to Greenwood this year from Muldrow, Okla., after her father was hired as a coach in the district and is extremely similar to Sockey in her strengths, Coach Sockey said.

"They are kind of mirror images of one another," Ronnie Sockey said. "They're both super fast, athletic and really good defensively. They can each play a lot of different positions."

BENTONVILLE WEST

Four sign to further careers

On a sun-soaked Wednesday afternoon, four members of the Bentonville West softball team put ink to paper to further their careers at the college level.

"This has a lot to do with those kids, a whole lot more than it does with me or anything that I've done," said West coach Anthony Cantrell. "We kind of have a different way of thinking about things around here, and these kids have put in the work outside of practice, and they have put it in here and we're more about creating good teammates than we are individual players."

Because of covid-19 pandemic concerns, the four players only got to play three games for the Lady Wolverines last spring. Cantrell said they were able to draw college interest from their play over the summer on the travel softball circuit and camps.

Ryen Rassi, a four-year starter at catcher, signed with Purdue University. Elise Sokolsky signed with the University of Connecticut as a pitcher. Carlee Durham, an outfielder, will play at nearby Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., and Bailey Steel, a left-handed hitting first baseman, signed with Lyon College.

"I think it's great for all four of them," said Cantrell. "They get to go on and continue playing the game they love to play and have been playing since they were eight. It's awesome."

FARMINGTON

Pair of Lady Cards sign LOIs

Carson Griggs and Shayley Treat signed letters of intent to play college softball on Wednesday.

Griggs, a pitcher/outfielder, signed with Colorado Christian University, at Lakewood, Colo., which competes at the NCAA Division II level. The Lady Cougars qualified for the NCAA Women's Softball Regional in 2012 and 2018. Griggs homered during a 16-6 win over Bryant on March 3 before the season was canceled for covid-19. She struck out four during a 2020 season-opening, 8-1, win over Springdale Har-Ber on March 2. She plans to major in business.

Treat, a shortstop/pitcher, signed with LaBette Community College, of LaBette, Kan. Treat beat out a senior to win a starting position as a freshman and helped the 2018 Lady Cardinal softball team reach the Class 5A State finals played at Benton. Treat again played a big role as Farmington advanced to the 2019 Class 4A State finals at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Her first career home run was a grand-slam powering Farmington to a come-from-behind win over Gravette in the 2019 District 4A-1 championship.

Chelsi Possage

Ally Sockey

Carson Griggs, Farmington softball