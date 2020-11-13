PREP VOLLEYBALL SIGNINGS: Hicks signs LOI with Central Michigan

Fayetteville's Rosana Hicks reacts after a point Tuesday during their match against Mount St. Mary Academy in the 2019 6A state Volleyball Tournament in Cabot. Hicks led Fayetteville to the 2020 Class 6A state championship and a 21-1 record. Hicks signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday with Central Michigan University. (File Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL)

Rosana Hicks signed with Central Michigan University without visting the school located nearly 900 miles from her Fayetteville home.

But signing sight unseen is not uncommon in the era of covid-19, where players and coaches connect through phone calls, text messages, and social media.

"Central Michigan contacted me at the beginning of September and I just knew from the first conversation with the coaches this is where I wanted to be," Hicks said. "Even though I haven't been to Central Michigan just yet, I just clicked with them and I've already connected with some of my future teammates through Instagram and social media. I know I'm going to love it in Mount Pleasant (Mich.)."

Central Michigan will also love Hicks, who led Fayetteville to the Class 6A state championship with a 21-1 record. The 6-foot-1 Hicks is a power hitter and all-state performer who had 280 kills and 22 blocks as a senior. She had 20 kills when Fayetteville defeated Fort Smith Southside 3-1 in the Class 6A state championship game at Hot Springs.

While Hicks heads north, three other members of Fayetteville's championship team will continue their volleyball careers in college. Perry Flannigan signed with Northwestern State (La.), Gracyn Spresser will play beach volleyball at Missouri State and Arielle Higginbottom will do the same at Park University in Gilbert, Ariz. Spresser anchored the Fayetteville defense as a libero.

"It's always a bittersweet day for a coach with these kids going onto the college level," Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said. "We finished on a high note by winning the state championship and we're super proud to be sending off such fine athletes and fine young people."

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

Lady Mavs' dynamic duo sign LOIs

Avery Fitzgerald and Hannah Hogue will take their talents to the Southeastern Conference. The high school teammates will turn adversaries next season though.

Hogue signed with Arkansas, while Fitzgerald inked with Mississippi State.

The dynamic duo both made their mark in Southside high school volleyball history, helping lead the Mavericks to three consecutive Class 6A title games and a three-year record of 78-14.

Southside volleyball coach Natalie Throneberry said what both did on the court was remarkable. Hogue topped 2,000 assists, while Fitzgerald rolled up more than 1,000 kills -- both as three-year-starters and three-time all-state selections.

"Avery was a three-rotation player as a sophomore, but put in the work to be a six-rotation player as a junior and senior," Throneberry said. "How we used Hannah as a sophomore speaks to her versatility. She set in a 6-2 and hit outside her sophomore year hit outside."

But that's far from their only contributions. They both did incredible work as leaders both on and off the floor, she said.

"Both of them did so many things on the court, but it pales in comparison to who they are as people," Throneberry added. "Avery picked up kids every day to make sure they were at practice off-site. She never said anything, just did it. Hannah was like having a third assistant coach on the floor."

GREENWOOD

Watkins headed to UCA

Hannah Watkins signed to play volleyball at Central Arkansas. The 6-foot-7 Watkins helped lead the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team to the Class 5A state title and a 21-1 record with their only loss coming to Class 6A state champion Fayetteville.

Watkins led the team with 246 kills for the season, an eye-popping .490 hitting percentage and 73 blocks.

ROGERS

Carr signs LOI with Dominican

Gracie Carr signed to play volleyball at Dominican College, an NCAA Division II school located in Orangeburg, N.Y. She earned all-conference honors this season.

The 5-10 senior enjoyed a strong all-around season with 167 kills and 178 digs to go with 22 service aces.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Lanning inks with Missouri Southern

Avery Lanning inked a letter of intent to play at Missouri Southern.

She played back row and served well filling in at times for the Lady Wildcats, who struggled at times this season because of covid-19 issues. Har-Ber (12-5) lost a hard-fought five-set match in the 6A state semifinals to eventual champion Fayetteville.

Lanning, who had a season-high five aces in a win over Bentonville West, is looking forward to the college experience.

"I am pretty excited. I already have a good relationship with the coaches, " Lanning said. "They stay in touch through social media. I also know several of the players and I feel like I am already involved. It's close to home, just and hour and a half away, so my parents can see me play."

