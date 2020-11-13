SEC carrying on, despite bumps, bruises

There are people who believe today, Friday the 13th, is a day for bad luck.

There are people who believe today that the coronavirus is a hoax. A political volleyball.

None of those people are associated with the Southeastern Conference.

From Day One, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has taken covid-19 to be the deadly and serious pandemic that is taking lives all over the world.

So this week was hard on the commissioner, as he saw four of the seven SEC games scheduled for Saturday canceled because programs didn't have enough well players to even go two deep at every position.

Plus, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman tested positive for the virus, although no one else on the team did.

If this can go personal for one paragraph, yours truly hates wearing a mask, but I wear one in public, not just to protect myself, but others. Please wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. We are almost nine months into this awful experience and apparently about six months from vaccines for all. Don't give up too soon.

Sankey did point out that prior to this weekend only four games had been postponed and 40 had been played.

That's a really good percentage, and the SEC and all 14 football programs knew there would be some cases of the virus, and according to some experts, the players who are getting the virus are not getting it on the field.

Everyone knew keeping the student-athletes isolated from the student body would be difficult.

Now we are in the second wave of this horrible virus, and it is worse than the first wave. The SEC had no choice but to postpone four games. One question should be, why wasn't the Arkansas-Florida game moved to 2:30 p.m. instead of staying at 6 o'clock.

Still, there are three games. Yours truly went 4-2 picking games last week, bringing the season total to 27-17. Here are this week's guesses:

Arkansas at Florida

Call this the World's Smallest Cocktail Party with the Gators putting tighter restrictions on attendance. Florida Coach Dan Mullen had the virus, and he reached out personally to Pittman this week about his illness not football.

The Razorbacks are the surprise of the SEC, and maybe the nation, having won three games in a season following two seasons of being winless in the SEC.

They have done it with physical, disciplined play. They have become the University of Arkansas' Overachievers through good coaching and a burning desire to help bring the program back.

Feleipe Franks' passing to Treylon Burks is catching the attention of the national media, as is the number of turnovers the defense is creating.

Since its only loss of the season to Texas A&M in a game that could have gone either way, the Gators have had two games postponed and beat Missouri 41-17 (no winner of the brawl was declared) and manhandled Georgia 44-28. Florida 38-31

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

The Commodores' defense has struggled, giving up 177 total points in five games but has been better than the offense which is scoring less than 13 points a game. The Wildcats have been something of a mystery team, losing games it should have won. Kentucky 24-10

South Carolina

at Ole Miss

The Gamecocks are not good at stopping the run, and while the Rebels' Lane Kiffin has the reputation for throwing the ball, he will run it. In fact, the Rebels lead the SEC with 216 yards per game on the ground. The Rebs' weakness would appear to be their defense, but maybe not this weekend, as South Carolina struggles to pass, and, thus, its offense isn't very good. Ole Miss 35-21