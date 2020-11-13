BASKETBALL

UALR men picked to win Sun Belt

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference's West Division on Thursday by the league's 12 head coaches, while Arkansas State University was chosen to finish fourth.

The Trojans received nine first-place votes and finished with 140 total points. Louisiana-Lafayette (1 first-place vote, 106 points) finished second in the division, followed by Texas-Arlington (1 first-place vote, 87 points) and Arkansas State (49 points).

Georgia State was picked by the coaches to win the East Division, finishing with 1 first-place vote and 131 points, followed by South Alabama and Coastal Carolina.

FOOTBALL

SAU names new coach

Southern Arkansas University named offensive coordinator Mike McCarty as its new head coach Thursday.

McCarty, who will be a head coach for the first time, had served as the team's interim head coach following Bill Keopple's retirement. Prior to coming to SAU, McCarty spent two seasons at Colorado State-Pueblo, helping guide the ThunderWolves to a 22-4 record and consecutive trips to the NCAA Division II playoffs. He also was a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas in 2014-16 and was a wide receivers coach at Arkansas State University in 2004-2007.

SOCCER

Podojil, Hale earn SEC honors

University of Arkansas sophomore Anna Podojil was named SEC forward of the year and Razorbacks Coach Colby Hale shared the coach of the year award with Texas A&M's G Guerrieri when the league announced its postseason awards Thursday.

Podojil and seniors Parker Goins (forward) and Haley VanFossen (defender) were voted first-team All-SEC, and fifth-year senior midfielder Kayla McKeon was voted to the second team by league coaches. Arkansas forward Ava Tankersley and midfielder Ellie Podojil -- Anna's younger sister -- were voted to the All-SEC freshman team.

Anna Podojil, who was the SEC's freshman of the year in 2019, won the fourth conference award in program history. Arkansas' Honey Marsh was the SEC player of the year in 1993 and VanFossen shared the league's defender of the year award last season.

Podojil scored four goals and assisted on five for the Razorbacks (7-1) this season. She finished second in the SEC in scoring behind her former teammate, Jordyn Rhodes of Kentucky.

Arkansas split the regular-season SEC championship with Texas A&M and will be the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament after its 2-1 victory over the Aggies in October. The Razorbacks have won two consecutive regular-season SEC championships. Hale has been the league's coach of the year both seasons.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services