Surging infections empty schools, fill up hospitals

Registered nurse Lenny Menye conducts a coronavirus test Thursday at a New York City health and hospitals mobile testing site on a street in the Bronx borough. She was putting the samples in the cooler at right. (The New York Times/James Estrin)

School systems in Detroit, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and suburban Minneapolis are giving up on in-person classes, and some governors are reimposing restrictions on bars and restaurants or getting more serious about masks, as the coast-to-coast resurgence of the coronavirus sends deaths, hospitalizations and new infections soaring.

The crisis deepened at hospitals, with the situation so bad in North Dakota that the governor this week said nurses who test positive but have no symptoms can still work. Idaho clinics struggled to handle the deluge of phone calls from patients. And one of Utah's biggest hospital systems is acquiring nearly 200 traveling nurses, some of them from New York City.

On Thursday, California became the second state -- behind Texas -- to eclipse 1 million known cases, while the U.S. has surpassed 10 million infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The nation's most populous state -- with 40 million residents -- ranks 39th nationwide in the number of cases per 100,000 residents.

The virus is blamed for more than 242,000 deaths and over 10.5 million confirmed infections in the U.S., with the country facing what health experts say will be a dark winter because of disregard for mask-wearing and other precautions, the onset of cold weather and crowded holiday gatherings.

"It should frighten all of us," Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Idaho's Primary Health Medical Group, said of the virus numbers. "It's easy to look at TV, and say, 'I'm not in the intensive care unit, my grandmother's not in the intensive care unit.' But if I say to you your doctor cannot treat your child with an ear infection because I cannot answer your phone call, or your doctor is on quarantine, or our clinics are full with people with coronavirus?"

Deaths per day in the U.S. have soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from an average of about 790 to more than 1,100 as of Wednesday, the highest level in three months.

That is still well below the peak of about 2,200 deaths per day in late April, in what may reflect the availability of better treatments and the increased share of cases among young people, who are more likely than older ones to survive a bout with covid-19.

But newly confirmed cases per day in the U.S. have rocketed more than 70% over the past two weeks, reaching an average of about 127,000 -- the highest on record. And the number of people hospitalized with the virus hit an all-time high of more than 65,000.

Even as numbers soar, some state leaders maintained a hands-off approach, pushing "personal responsibility" rather than government-imposed restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has again recommended a statewide mask mandate for Oklahoma during a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that includes an increase of almost 1,000 cases per day in the past seven days.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday shows Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 1,185 to 2,080. The task force report, released late Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said urgent action is needed.

"The unyielding covid spread across Oklahoma continues with new hospital admissions, inpatients, and patients in the ICU at record levels, indicating deeper spread across the state," according to the report. "The most recent trends ... need immediate action including mask requirements to decrease severity in morbidity and mortality among Oklahomans."

Gov. Kevin Stitt has opposed a statewide mandate and, on Tuesday, joined with physicians to call on residents to voluntarily wear masks, socially distance and wash hands frequently.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but spokesman Charlie Hannema told the Tulsa World that Stitt and the doctors sent a stronger message with their remarks.

"The governor and the highly respected physician leaders who spoke ... were very clear that the conversation is not about a government mandate; it is about Oklahomans coming together to do the right thing to protect their families and neighbors," Hannema said.

In North Dakota, nurses opposed GOP Gov. Doug Burgum's move to allow health care workers who test positive to remain on the job, saying scientifically proven measures such as a mask mandate should be tried first. Burgum has declined to do that.

In Idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little also resisted calls for a statewide mask requirement even as health clinics grappled with dozens of staff absences and thousands of calls from people seeking help.

A Louisiana judge on Thursday rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide mask mandate and other pandemic restrictions.

At issue was a petition signed by 65 GOP members of the House, ordering Edwards to, in effect, rescind a proclamation ordering the restrictions. The petition was issued under an obscure section of a 2003 state law allowing a majority in either the House or the Senate to sign a petition forcing the governor to end a public health emergency declaration.

State District Judge William Morvant in Baton Rouge declared the provision unconstitutional. Lawyers for the House and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry were expected to quickly appeal to the state Supreme Court.

In other states, officials have tightened restrictions, though not as much as when the virus first hit in the spring.

The Republican leaders of Nebraska, Maryland, Utah, Ohio and Iowa tightened virus restrictions for their states this week, and Democrats warned residents of difficult months ahead.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on residents to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings, limit all social gatherings to 10 people, and stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries, starting on Monday.

Minnesota joined states including New York in ordering bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. Wisconsin's governor this week advised people to stay home. Utah's governor put in place a statewide mask mandate, while Indiana's governor extended his state's mask rule for another month.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that he will sign an executive order to give towns and cities the option to limit hours at nonessential businesses after 8 p.m. The mayor of Newark imposed a 9 p.m. curfew for residents of three hard-hit ZIP codes.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills joined governors of six other states in the Northeast in suspending interstate youth hockey games.

Philadelphia dropped plans to start sending students back to school on Nov. 30. Michigan's largest school district, Detroit, said it will suspend in-person classes next week for its roughly 50,000 students, joining other districts that have shifted to online-only classes.

"The district relied on science and the data to reopen schools for in-person learning this summer and fall and relied on the same to decide that it was no longer safe for our students and employees to work in an in-person school environment," Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.

In New York City, the looming threat of a shutdown of the 1.1-million-student school system had families and teachers watching case numbers closely. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that in-person schooling will be halted if the rate of tests coming back positive for the virus in the city reaches 3%.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle R. Smith, Sean Murphy, Sophia Tareen, Rebecca Boone, Brian Melley, Amy Taxin, Ken Miller and Kevin McGill of The Associated Press; and by Emma Court and Margaret Newkirk of Bloomberg News.

Salt Lake County public health nurses stand ready Thursday at a coronavirus testing site in Salt Lake City. With cases spiking in Utah, Gov. Gary Herbert imposed a statewide mask mandate, and one of the state’s biggest hospital systems was bringing in nearly 200 traveling nurses. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1113virus/. (AP/Rick Bowmer)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state Thursday in Lansing. Hospital leaders warned Thursday that more than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, a rate that is doubling every two weeks. Also, officials in the Detroit school system announced that it will shift to online-only classes next week. (AP/Michigan Office of the Governor)

