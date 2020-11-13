Rescuers carry children in a flooded street Thursday after heavy rains from Typhoon Vamco in Providence village, east of Manila, Philippines. (AP/Basilio Sepe)

Typhoon deals Philippines deadly blow

MANILA, Philippines -- A typhoon filled rivers to overflowing and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeastern Philippines, leaving at least 13 people dead and 15 others missing, officials said Thursday.

The Philippine national police reported the casualty figures, but gave no details.

Typhoon Vamco passed north of Manila between Bulacan and Pampanga provinces, toppling trees and knocking out power. Officials said earlier that nearly 200,000 people had been evacuated, some forcibly, from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas.

A man swims in neck deep floodwaters as it continues to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A man walks on top of a roof of a submerged house as floods inundate villages due to Typhoon Vamco in Rizal province, Philippines on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020. The typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

A resident walks on their roof as he tries to rescue his pigeons as floodwaters continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A man walks beside a toppled tree in Quezon city, Philippines as Typhoon Vamco hit the city, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.(AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Police rescue residents as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A man carries sacks of rice over floodwaters as it continues to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Residents cry as they ask rescuers to bring out their trapped relatives while floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A motorcycle carrying a pig crosses a flooded road in Albay province, central Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)

Police rescue residents from their homes as floods continue to rise in Marikina, Philippines, due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Officials said about 1.9 million households were without power in metro Manila and nearby provinces. Many electricity poles were toppled, power lines were knocked down and power transformers were damaged.

President Rodrigo Duterte took a break from an online summit of Southeast Asian leaders to fly by helicopter over the affected areas.

Rescue teams were deployed to flooded areas in Rizal province, coast guard chief Adm. George Ursabia told DZBB radio.

Marikina city Mayor Marcie Teodoro said fierce winds knocked down power lines overnight, leaving many areas without power and internet service. Heavy rains also flooded many areas and the Marikina River was swollen. Many people in Marikina city were waiting to be rescued from roofs.

Russia lifts American's house arrest

MOSCOW -- Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release, after 19 months of house arrest, of a prominent American investor charged with embezzlement.

The court said it took note of Michael Calvey's compliance with the house arrest imposed in April 2019, and of his stated need to be able to take walks for health reasons.

The court also released from house arrest six others charged in the case, ordering them not to be in contact with one another and not to leave their residences at night.

Calvey was arrested in February 2019 and initially held in jail on charges of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. He denies wrongdoing.

The case alleges that Calvey took a loan of $37 million from the bank and that in turn he transferred to the bank his shares in a company called IFTG that he said were worth the amount of the loan, but were actually worth far less.

Mexico says 2 teens toted boy's body

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico City experienced another child killing Wednesday, when police caught two boys carrying the body of a child in a suitcase.

The case occurs 10 days after a man was caught wheeling the hacked-up bodies of two boys down a downtown Mexico City street on a dolly.

The city prosecutor's office said the latest crime was discovered Wednesday morning on a street near the scene of the first crime. The office said the two incidents were unrelated, but experts say drug gangs in the city have increasingly recruited young teens to peddle drugs and collect extortion payments, because in Mexico they can't be charged as adults.

The office did not give the age or names of the two suspects or their victim, but media outlets reported the two suspects were 15 and the dead boy was 14.

The suspects reportedly told police they had been paid to get rid of the body. They were dragging the suitcase along a sidewalk in the tough Guerrero neighborhood, and when police officers stopped them, they dropped the bag and it partially opened, revealing the victim's head.

In the Nov. 1 case, police said the two slain boys were downtown residents of Indigenous background and they were apparently killed by people involved in street-level drug dealing.

Shots strafe Saudis' embassy in Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague was sprayed with gunfire early Thursday, leaving bullet holes across the facade and in several windows. Police said nobody was injured and a man was arrested in the shooting.

Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6 a.m. to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue opposite a canal in the Dutch city.

Investigating officers found several bullet casings outside the building and appealed for witnesses.

Later Thursday, police said they had arrested a 40-year-old man from the nearby town of Zoetermeer. The identity of the suspect, who was being held for questioning, was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was taking the shooting "extremely seriously" and was in close contact with Saudi authorities.