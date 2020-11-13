U.K. economy rebounds in 3Q, but outlook dreary

A man crosses a quiet street filled with Christmas lights Monday in central London. Britain’s Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the economy grew by 15.5% in the July to September period. (AP)

LONDON -- The British economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarter despite posting a record bounce-back in the summer, when many of the restrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic were lifted. The imposition of new limits on public life in the autumn means the economy will likely end the year even smaller.

The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the economy grew by 15.5% in the July to September period. Though that was in line with market expectations, the data shows that the recovery was already running out of steam in September, before a resurgence of the coronavirus led to the economically damaging reimposition of new restrictions.

The third quarter growth did not make up for the record 19.8% slump of the second quarter, when much of the economy was shuttered to fight the coronavirus, and the 2.5% fall in the first three months of the year when the virus started to affect everyday life. Despite the thirdquarter improvement, the statistics agency said the economy was still 9.7% below where it was at the end of 2019.

The worry is that the economy will shrink again over the winter months after the resurgence of the virus led to fresh curbs on everyday life across the U.K. and amid uncertainty around whether a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union will be reached.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The new restrictions come at a particularly inopportune time for many retailers, with Christmas just around the corner.

Under the terms of the current lockdown in England, nonessential places such as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment venues and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers, must remain closed until at least Dec. 2. Unlike the spring lockdown, schools and universities in England are remaining open this time, as are construction sites and factories.

The government has responded to the new curbs, announcing that its generous salary support scheme, which sees it paying 80% of the salaries of workers retained by firms rather than fired, will be extended through March.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken in the past few weeks "mean growth has likely slowed further since then."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESrBLejbro0]

"There are still hard times ahead, but we will continue to support people through this and ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity," he said.

In addition to virus developments, the British economy remains hobbled by uncertainty over the future trade relationship between the U.K. and the EU. Discussions between the two sides are continuing Thursday.

Though the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc's tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of the year. For a deal to pass the necessary legislative hurdles, an agreement has to be secured soon, potentially over the next few days.