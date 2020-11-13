Waste district budget gets OK

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Mike Gillispie, a recycling worker with Boston Mountain Solid Waste District, uses a shovel Friday to load plastic bottles into a compactor while sorting recyclables at the district's transfer station in Prairie Grove. The holidays usually mean more garbage than usual for households and Fayetteville and its waste partners want to help residents understand what can and cannot be recycled. Not everything that a resident thinks is recyclable actually is, said Brian Pugh, waste reduction coordinator.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District is expecting general fund income to grow by about $500,000 next year, according to the budget approved Thursday.

Income is expected to grow from about $2.8 million this year to about $3.3 million in 2021. The board approved the budget unanimously in an online meeting.

Most of the general fund income is generated by fees assessed for solid waste taken to the district’s transfer station in Prairie Grove.

Robyn Reed, the district’s director, told the board the volume of solid waste at the station has grown since 2012 by an average of about 25% per year.

In 2019, the volume increased about 47% and so far this year volume has grown about 51%.

Reed said she’s budgeting for a 13% increase in 2021.

The transfer station accepts residential and commercial solid waste, construction debris, recyclable material and tires.

The budget includes 3% merit raises and 4.8% cost-of-living raises for employees.

Also Thursday, the board approved a certificate of need to allow Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services to open a solid waste transfer station in Springdale.

The board’s approval is part of the permitting process because the transfer station will be within the district.

The project must be approved by the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality and Springdale.

