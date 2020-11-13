Arkansas adds record 2,312 virus cases

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wears a face mask Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 in Little Rock during a press conference to announce a public fundraising campaign for the replacement of the two statues representing Arkansas in the U.S. Capitol. The new statues will be of civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates and country music icon Johnny Cash. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

12:36 p.m.

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases jumped Friday by 2,312, setting a new record for a single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The number represented confirmed and probable cases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the daily report on cases would be released later Friday.

Hutchinson also announced the formation of a covid-19 winter task force. The task force will look at hospital capacity and what relief the state can provide for hospitals and staff.

Check back for updates.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to make an announcement related to covid-19 at noon.

The state Department of Health reported the total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas was at 128,006 Friday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 2,144.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF8G7rhq9x4]