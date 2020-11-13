Winter-clothes drive on

Andre O'Neal with Goodwill Industries hauls in a load of donated clothes at his store on Markham Park Drive in Little Rock in this November 2011 file photo.

Fathers & Sons Clothier in Jefferson Square is partnering with Neighbor to Neighbor to assist people in the community who need winter clothes, according to a news release.

"We know that colder weather is approaching us, and we want to help as many people (as we can) stay warm during these upcoming months," a spokesman said. "Thank you in advance for your contributions."

The store management is asking for the community to donate new socks, gently worn coats, blankets, knit hats, scarves, gloves or other winter items.

Anyone living outside the community who can't bring in donations but wants to contribute may send an email to Fathersandsons@att.net or call the store.

Details: David Maddox, owner of Fathers & Sons, or Brandon Maddox or (870) 536-7848.