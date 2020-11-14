2 workers die in blast at VA hospital site

WEST HAVEN, Conn. -- Two workers were killed in an explosion Friday while repairing a steam pipe in a maintenance building at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, officials said.

Alfred Montoya Jr., director of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, said the men were in the basement of the small outer building and had just finished routine maintenance on a leaky pipe. He said the explosion occurred just after 8 a.m. as the pipe was being refilled with steam.

The explosion occurred in a building that houses the hospital's labor shops, such as carpentry and plumbing, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The names of those killed were not immediately released. One was a contractor and the other was a VA employee and a Navy veteran, Montoya said.

Three other workers were injured, but those injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. Officials initially believed one worker was missing but all were accounted for.

The contractor who died worked for Mulvaney Mechanical of Danbury, Conn., said company Vice President Charles Brough.

Police, the FBI, the VA and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating the accident, and the cause of the explosion had not been determined Friday, officials said.

Bail denied in Black Georgian's slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- A Georgia judge denied bail Friday for the father and son charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, saying he's concerned the white men took the law into their own hands and endangered neighbors when they pursued and shot the Black man on a residential street.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, have been jailed since their arrests in May, more than two months after Arbery was slain. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased 25-year-old Arbery in a pickup after they spotted him running in their neighborhood.

During two days of courtroom testimony and legal arguments, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley heard conflicting accounts of the Feb. 23 shooting just outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The McMichaels weren't arrested until a cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. A grand jury indicted both McMichaels and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, on charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Defense attorneys for the McMichaels argued that they were legally justified to go after Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar. They also contended Travis McMichael was defending himself when he shot Arbery three times with a shotgun.

Prosecutors say Arbery was no criminal but merely out jogging and the McMichaels acted as "vigilantes" motived by racist views.

3 suspects in 2 cases nabbed in 1 city

MEMPHIS -- Agents with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force in Tennessee have arrested three people charged in unrelated killings in Ohio and Texas.

Anne Hair was arrested Thursday while hiding in a parked car in Memphis, the Marshals Service said in a news release. A warrant had been issued for Hair in the stabbing death of Anthony Banks in Toledo, Ohio, in October.

Marshals also arrested Jalen Highsmith and Kelvin Robinson on Wednesday in Memphis, agency spokesman Seth Bruce said. Authorities in Austin, Texas, have charged them with capital murder in the shooting of Mario Robinson on Nov. 7.

Highsmith and Robinson were arrested in Memphis after marshals stopped a van they were riding in, court documents showed.

Hair, Highsmith and Robinson are expected to be extradited to face charges in the states where they were charged.

2nd lawsuit filed over 2 entities' taxing

TULSA -- A grocery-store chain filed a second lawsuit in Tulsa federal court asking a judge to determine whether one of its stores should be subject to sales tax for the Oklahoma Tax Commission, while also paying sales tax to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Filed Tuesday by Warehouse Market Inc., the lawsuit asks for a judge to decide whether the Oklahoma Tax Commission can require the business to impose state and local sales taxes at its Okmulgee store because the grocery store sits on land owned by individual tribal members rather than the tribe, according to Tulsa World.

The grocery store said it had to pay 6% tax on sales to the tribe as well as 10.083% sales tax to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. It claims it has been threatened with fines, interest and loss of business licenses if it did not remit sales taxes to both entities.

The commission cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings, in which it says the court has acknowledged that certain economic activity may be taxed by both a state and a tribe.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation stated in a state court filing that the grocery store may be subject to both tribal, state and local sales taxes so long as tribal members are exempt from nontribal sales taxes.