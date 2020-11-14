Position-by-position analysis

Quarterback

ARKANSAS Feleipe Franks (123-183-3, 1,428 yards, 14 TD) returns to his first college home as one of the SEC's most accurate passers (67.2%) and with an impressive TD-to-INT ratio. Franks (72-174) also has accounted for significant rushing gains. The knock on Franks is holding the ball too long, which has helped keep his picks down but sacks up.

FLORIDA It's hard to argue against Dan Mullen's decision to give Florida's offensive reins to Kyle Trask (125-182-3, 1,815 yards, 22 TD) over Franks after 2019. Trask leads the SEC in TD passes and is second in efficiency (189.04) while throwing for 363 yards per game. He's also completing 68.7% of his passes with strong numbers in the deep passing game.

ADVANTAGE Florida

Running back

ARKANSAS Rakeem Boyd (70-253, 2 TD, 3.6 ypc) has caught teammate Trelon Smith (70-323, 4.6 ypc) in total carries but still trails him in rushing yardage by 70. Smith hit some creases on the edge last week with a pair of 20-plus yard runs. Boyd is getting healthier by the week. Throwing more passes to the RBs could be in the works. The Razorbacks have only 2 rushing TDs. Dominique Johnson is the third-team back.

FLORIDA Florida spreads the ball around to its backs. The group is led by Dameon Pierce (49-221, 2, 4.5 ypc), who needs 50 rushing yards to reach 1,000 in his career; Malik Davis (25-100, 4.0), a 5-10, 205-pound junior; and Nay'Quan Wright (23-77, 1, 3.3), a 5-9, 195-pound freshman. The backs have done a great job catching passes with a combined 27 receptions for 471 yards and 1 TD.

ADVANTAGE Florida

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (31-461, 5 TD) added to his big start with a 59-yard TD last week. He averages 14.9 ypc. De'Vion Warren (13-261, 3, 20.1 ypc) made hay with more touches last week, and Mike Woods (21-284, 2, 13.5) also had a big game. Pass catching is on the rise for TEs Hudson Henry (15-91, 1) and Blake Kern (11-132, 1), who caught his first college TD last week.

FLORIDA Kyle Pitts (24-414, 8 TD), the nation's TD leader among TEs, is in concussion protocol and questionable. Kadarius Toney (29-339, 6), a 6-foot speedster, has been dangerous in the run and pass games. 6-4 Trevon Grimes (13-194, 3) and 6-0 Jacob Copeland (6-118) are big-play threats. Backup TEs Kemore Gamble (5-76, 1) and Keon Zipperer (3-53) are, like Pitts, matchup issues.

ADVANTAGE None

Line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have shown steady improvement behind a solid core of LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg and rotating guys on the right side. Senior Ty Clary has asserted himself at RG, with Beaux Limmer still contributing. RT Dalton Wagner started in place of 5-game starter Noah Gatlin last week. Gatlin is expected back.

FLORIDA Florida has 4 fifth-year seniors in LT Stone Forsythe, C Brett Heggie, RG Stewart Reese and RT Jean Delance, plus sophomore LG Richard Gouraige. The quintet has started all 5 games, though Reese is questionable today (shoulder). Heggie is a third-year starter, while Delance and Forsythe are second-year starters. The fivesome averages 6-6, 323 pounds.

ADVANTAGE Florida

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS Arkansas' DE spot is getting deeper with Dorian Gerald (5 tackles, 1.5 sacks) healthier, joining Zach Williams (20, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack), Eric Gregory (18, 2 TFL, 1.5 sack, 1 INT, 1 hurry), Julius Coates (13, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry) and Mataio Soli (4). Jonathan Marshall (23, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry) leads the DT group with Isaiah Nichols (12, 1 PBU), Xavier Kelly (6, 1 sack, 1 hurry) and Taurean Carter (6, 1 PBU) contributing.

FLORIDA The Gators run mostly a 3-man front, with 6-5, 340-pound behemoth Tedarrel Slaton (17, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 hurries) in the anchor spot at NT. Georgia transfer Brenton Cox Jr. (24, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 9 hurries, 1 FR), Zachary Carter (15, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 9 hurries), Marlon Dunlap Jr. (7) and Gervon Dexter (5, 1 TFL, 1 INT) have all rotated at the defensive end slots.

ADVANTAGE Florida

Linebackers

ARKANSAS MLB Grant Morgan (70, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 hurry) and Bumper Pool (64, 5.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 4 PBU, 1 hurry) are difference-makers. Pool is fourth in the FBS and leads the SEC with 12.8 tackles per game, while Morgan is ninth and second (11.7). Hayden Henry (20, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU) and Andrew Parker (5) are the top backups.

FLORIDA MLB Ventrell Miller (37, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 1 FR) leads the Gators in tackles, and Sam Pittman called him Florida's best defender. Jeremiah Moon (14, 1 sack, 2 hurries) at "Buck" is doubtful with a foot injury. Amari Burney (19, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) and James Houston IV (13, 1 sack) also play on the outside, while Mohamoud Diabate (17, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries) contributes.

ADVANTAGE None

Secondary

ARKANSAS Jalen Catalon (58, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 2 FF) is the reigning SEC defensive players of the week. The safety rotation includes Joe Foucha (32, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 PBU), Simeon Blair (17, 2 PBU), Myles Mason (10) and Myles Slusher (6, 1 FR). Top CBs are Greg Brooks Jr. (26, 3 TFL, 2 INT), Montaric Brown (10, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU) and Hudson Clark (26, 3 INT, 2 PBU).

FLORIDA Top corners are Kaiir Elam (20, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PBU), Jaydon Hill (6, 4 PBU), and Marco Wilson (15, 1 PBU, 1 FR), who also plays "Star" or nickel. Three-game starters Shawn Davis (24, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF) and Donovan Stiner (21, 2 TFL, 1 PBU) at safety were slowed by the covid-19 outbreak, with Rashad Torrence II (17) and Brad Stewart Jr. (12, 2 PBU, 1 FF) filling in.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

ARKANSAS A.J. Reed (6 of 9 FG, 15 of 15 PAT) missed from 21 yards, but also made from 48 last week. Kickoff man Vito Calvaruso was 5 for 5 on touchbacks last week. Arkansas' net punting fell even further, to 103rd (35.05), after a sub-par showing vs. Tennessee. Reid Bauer (43.7 average) has apparently won the job. De'Vion Warren (26-yard KOR) and Treylon Burks (4-yard PR) had rare returns last week.

FLORIDA Evan McPherson (8 of 9 FG, 21 of 21 PAT) and Chris Howard (2 of 2, 5 of 5) had been perfect on all kicks until late last week. Jacob Finn has a 44.6-yard average on only 10 punts, and the Gators are 24th in net punting (41.7). McPherson has 17 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs. Kadarius Toney averages 12 yards per punt return and 20 yards per kickoff return.

ADVANTAGE Florida

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks got the biggest curveball this week when Coach Sam Pittman got back-to-back positive results from covid-19 testing on Sunday and Monday. At least the Razorbacks had all week to prepare for interim coach Barry Odom's style. Arkansas has never won a game at The Swamp and the odds are stacked against them again, despite a stronger makeup.

FLORIDA The Gators are coming off a major high after snapping a three-game losing streak to Georgia and now have control of the SEC East. While it's logical to expect a slight dropoff in intensity, the Gators have deeper overall talent than Arkansas. Coach Dan Mullen is carving out a legacy in the mighty SEC with his quarterbacks and productive offenses.

ADVANTAGE Florida