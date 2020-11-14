BATESVILLE 42, JACKSONVILLE 0

BATESVILLE -- The Pioneers (8-3) broke out for four second-quarter touchdowns en route to a resounding victory over Jacksonville (2-7).

A 33-yard touchdown pass from Batesville's Eli Livingston to Jace Daugherty opened the scoring for the Pioneers in the first quarter. Livingston followed with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Batesville quickly followed up with a 25-yard touchdown run by Taylor Daugherty, and a pair of short scoring bursts by Ethan Ridgel.

Ridgel scored again on a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.