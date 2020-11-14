Big plays carry Cabot past Rogers

Cabot wide receiver Kyler Carmack (left) shoves away Rogers cornerback Collin Chrisman during Friday night’s Class 7A state playoff game at Cabot. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/1114roger. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

CABOT -- As far as postseason openers go, there was a lot to like for Cabot Coach Scott Reed against Rogers on Friday night.

Cabot scored touchdowns on six of its seven first-half possessions to throttle the Mounties 48-14 in the opening round of the Class 7A state playoffs at Panther Stadium.

Junior running back Mason Bell carried 8 times for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns for Cabot, which racked up 388 of its 472 yards during a first half that saw the Panthers build a 41-point lead by the midway point of the second quarter.

"We finally started well," Reed said. "We have not been good starters this year. We were looking at how many times we'd given up a touchdown on the first drive and how many times we'd not scored early in a ballgame. It just didn't add up because we've been very good offensively.

"But [Friday] I thought the kids were lights out in that first half. They were really ready to play."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1114rogers/]

Senior quarterback Tyler Gee completed 7 of 10 passes for 196 yards and threw 2 touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Kyler Carmack for Cabot, which will hit the road next week to face the 7A-West's top seed Bentonville in the quarterfinals.

The Panthers also were stingy on defense. Cabot didn't allow Rogers standout quarterback Christian Francisco much time to find open targets, and was able to limit his rushing gains whenever he took off.

The senior finished 16-of-34 passing for 225 yards, but was just 12 of 27 for 173 yards with a pair of interceptions in the first 24 minutes of play. He also added 61 yards rushing on 13 attempts but was also sacked twice.

"[Rogers'] offense is good, and that quarterback is a great player," Reed said. "You think you've got him, and then he'd escape and make a play. He's very intelligent about his decision-making, but I thought our defense was tremendous all night.

"They were locked in to their assignments and didn't give up the big plays. That was really key for us."

Six of the Panthers touchdowns covered at least 38 yards.

Bell scored on a 41-yard run on the Panthers' first offensive snap with 10 minutes left in the first quarter, then rumbled in from 45 yards out less than three minutes later. Gee's touchdown passes to Carmack came on back-to-back possessions, the first of which was a 38-yarder with 2:43 left in the period.

Carmack's second score, a 66-yarder, gave the Panthers a 27-0 lead with 11:05 to go in the second quarter. Bell's 10-yard touchdown, his third of the night, pushed the Panthers' lead to 34 points before a 62-yard touchdown sprint from senior wide receiver Trey Birdsong gave them a 41-0 advantage.

Rogers got on the board with 10 seconds left in the first half on Francisco's 30-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Noah Goodshield.

A 58-yard scoring run from junior wide receiver Braden Jay with 9:38 remaining in the third quarter extended Cabot's lead to 48-7. Junior running back Joshua Shepherd added a 9-yard touchdown run for the Mounties with 8:57 left in the game.

Reed said his team will have to be even better next week against Bentonville.

"You're always gonna see things to correct on film," he said. "But we gave great effort in this one. Our guys are so unselfish. We had guys blocking down field, doing the little things.

"We know we're going to have to play a good game, but when you give great effort, you've got a chance to be good on any night."

Cabot running back Mason Bell (left) slips past Rogers defensive lineman Khaleb Braxton (45) and safety Jordan Mckibbon (5) for a touchdown during the second quarter of a Class 7A first-round playoff game Friday at Cabot. Bell ran 8 times for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cabot’s 48-14 victory. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1114rogerscabot/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)